﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Entries open for global art review awards

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  19:33 UTC+8, 2023-06-27       0
The Ninth Edition of International Awards for Art Criticism was launched on June 25 at Shanghai Jiushi Art Museum.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  19:33 UTC+8, 2023-06-27       0
Entries open for global art review awards

The Ninth Edition of International Awards for Art Criticism was launched on June 15 at the Shanghai Jiushi Art Museum.

Organized by the Philosophy School at Fudan University, Shanghai Jiushi Art Museum, Royal College of Art, Edinburgh College of Art and the International Association of Art Critics, the award is open to candidates from around the world writing in Chinese or English about any contemporary art exhibition held offline or online between September 1, 2022, and August 31, 2023.

Candidates are invited to write a review of 1,500 English words or 2,500 Chinese characters on any exhibition of contemporary art.

"As its name indicates, the IAAC is an international award for art critics and the submitted reviews reflect the diversity of the contemporary art world, including the broad range of exhibitions around the world; they incorporate various cultural traditions; at the same time, they include various art forms," said Sun Xiangchen, dean of the School of Philosophy at Fudan University and co-chair of the IAAC Organizing Committee.

"When the uncertainties of the global situation press in on people, art reflects this turbulence in its own way, diffracting the current state of affairs, capturing moments of life through the telephoto lens of history. Art has become an indispensable element in contemporary life."

The first prize will be given a cash award of 10,000 euros (pre-tax, US$10,927). Each of the three second prizes will be awarded a cash prize of 3,500 euros. Twenty entries (10 in English and 10 in Chinese) would be selected and translated for the bilingual publication of IAAC9 in 2024.

The jury members of 2023 include Colin Chinnery, co-founder of Sound Art Museum in Beijing; Frances Morris, Director Emerita at the Tate Modern; Jonathan Watkins, independent curator and writer; Lucy Steeds, director for Art in Context, Edinburgh College of Art, University of Edinburgh; and Nikita Yingqian Cai, deputy director and chief curator of the Times Museum Guandong.

Those who are interested, log on to the official IAAC website (www.iaac-m21.com), enter the relevant details and upload their review and any accompanying images.

The closing date of entries is September 20.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     