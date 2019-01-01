﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

St Petersburg Philharmonic concludes China tour in Shanghai

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:27 UTC+8, 2023-06-29       0
The St Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra made Shanghai the last stop of its China tour, joining with pianist Daniel Kharitonov to perform Rachmaninov classics.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:27 UTC+8, 2023-06-29       0

Shot by Zhou Shengjie. Edited by Zhou Shengjie. Reported by Ma Yue. Subtitles by Zhou Shengjie and Arina Yakupova.

The St Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra concluded its six-city China tour in Shanghai with a concert featuring a benchmark demonstration of Rachmaninov's classics.

Under the baton of chief conductor Nikolay Alexeev, Russia's oldest symphony orchestra joined with 24-year-old Russian pianist Daniel Kharitonov for "Piano Concerto No. 2 in C Minor," followed by "Symphony No. 2 in E Minor" to mark the 150th anniversary of the Russian composer's birth.

"The two programs are classics for the world audience," said orchestra director Ilyaa Cherkasov. "We are presenting it in a traditional way to fully showcase its charm."

St Petersburg Philharmonic concludes China tour in Shanghai
Zhou Shengjie / SHINE

24-year-old Russian pianist Daniel Kharitonov performs with the orchestra.

"The inheritance of traditional art calls for youngsters. The orchestra has been collaborating with Kharitonov well. We can tell that he is ardently in love with Rachmaninov's music," Cherkasov said.

Kharitonov emerged as one of the brightest talent of the 15th Tchaikovsky International Competition in 2015 at the age of 16. During his artistic growth, Kharitonov built a connection with Rachmaninov's family and descendants.

"I have received instruction from Rachmaninov's grandson, who helped me to better understand Rachmaninov's composition and the emotions in his work," Kharitonov said.

St Petersburg Philharmonic concludes China tour in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Daniel Kharitonov signs autograph for fans before the concert.

Kharitonov said he has received a piano and a tie as gifts from his prestigious acquaintance.

"I have brought the tie to China, as I always wear it before playing Rachmaninov's works, which is like a cross-time connection," he said. "Rachmaninov might appear to be unfathomable, but he is actually kind and tender inside."

The St Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra's last visit to China was in 2016. Orchestra director Cherkasov said he was impressed by the enthusiasm and manners of Chinese audiences.

"The quality of Chinese audience has improved a lot. Through their reactions, we can tell that they can understand us even better," he said.

St Petersburg Philharmonic concludes China tour in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Tickets for the St Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra's Shanghai concert were sold out within 48 hours.

"I'm happy to see a lot of children who sit quietly in their seats for the concerts. I hope we can still play for them in the future when they grow up.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     