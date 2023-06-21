﻿
One prospers in calamity, hardship; one perishes amid ease and comfort

Zhang Ciyun
  Zhang Ciyun
2023-06-21
Confronting hardship stimulates the mind and enhances our capabilities.
From probably the start of humanity, mankind has faced the reality of life and death. Numerous philosophers, writers and scholars around the world have produced a wealth of dramas, novels, poems, musicals and popular sayings on the topic.

In China, one famous quotation about life and death comes from Mencius (372-289 BC), a Confucian philosopher who for centuries was widely regarded as a sage second only to Confucius himself.

In one of his writings, Mencius says shengyu youhuan, siyu anle, which may be translated as “life springs from sorrow and calamity, death from ease and pleasure.”

In other words, one prospers during calamities and hardship, and perishes when living at ease and in comfort.

生于忧患，死于安乐

shēng yú yōu huàn, sǐ yú ān lè

In his text, Mencius speaks of Emperor Shun (c. 2294-2184 BC), the legendary leader of ancient China also known as one of the “Three Sovereigns and Five Emperors.” He says that the emperor was first discovered while working in a farm field.

Mencius also lists some famous prime ministers, grand counselors and other top officials in ancient times whose backgrounds ranged from a wall builder, a fish and salt trader, a former prisoner to a slave.

In the same text, Mencius says that when Heaven confer great responsibilities on a man, it will first frustrate his spirit, will exhaust his muscles and bones, will expose him to hunger and poverty, and will make him suffer from disorders in his life. All these experiences will stimulate the man’s mind and enhance his abilities.

The quotation about life and death of Mencius has now become a popular Chinese proverb, which is usually quoted to advise people to be ready to confront hardship and to shy away from worldly indulgences.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
