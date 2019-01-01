'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 18: 外面下大雨,家里下小雨 (Wai Mian Xia Da Yu, Jia Li Xia Xiao Yu)

A Japanese illustrator learnt a local phrase from her neighbor to describe the water leakage problems she encountered in the old house she lived.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Uyama Tsumtgi, a Japanese illustrator who has lived in Shanghai for seven years, once lived in an old mansion. The next-door Shanghai aunt taught her a local phrase to describe the water leakage problems she encountered. Let's hear how she puts it.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.