﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Tribute to revolutionary hero due to hit cinema screens

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:35 UTC+8, 2023-06-30       0
A film about one of the earliest Party members Zhang Renya (1898-1932), who protected the first Party constitution, will hit screens on July 1.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:35 UTC+8, 2023-06-30       0
Tribute to revolutionary hero due to hit cinema screens
Ti Gong

A tribute to revolutionary heroes and the past was held in the leadup to July 1.

A film about one of the earliest Party members Zhang Renya (1898-1932), who protected the first Party constitution, will hit screens on July 1, the founding day of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

An advance screening of "The Source of Power" was held at the Shanghai Humanism Memorial Museum at Shanghai Fushouyuan Cemetery in Qingpu District on Wednesday, with about 40 audience members commemorating Zhang at the tomb.

Zhang, a pioneer of Shanghai's gold and silver industry labor movement, died of illness in 1932.

In 1927, when the ruling Kuomintang launched a crackdown against the Party, Zhang, aware of the value of the Party's founding documents and eager to keep them secure, spirited the documents away to safety in his hometown of Ningbo, neighboring Zhejiang Province. Those documents included one of the earliest Chinese editions of the Communist Manifesto.

Zhang entrusted the documents to his father and hurried back to Shanghai to continue his revolutionary work. His father lied to neighbors, telling them that his son had died in Shanghai, then secretly buried the documents in the empty grave.

Tribute to revolutionary hero due to hit cinema screens
Ti Gong

Audience members watch an advance screening of "The Source of Power."

The father never saw or heard from Zhang again. After 1949, the family dug out the documents and handed them over to the government.

The earliest Chinese edition of the Communist Manifesto that Zhang protected is now kept at the Site of the First National Congress of CPC in Huanpgu District.

Some of those in the audience at the screening were the offspring of other revolutionary heroes.

The spirit of Zhang and other revolutionary heroes is worth remembering by the young generation, said Liu Sumin, director of the Shanghai New Fourth Army History Research Association.

A memorial event paying tribute to the New Fourth Army was held at the same time, with residents bowing, observing minutes of silence, and laying flower baskets to honor revolutionary heroes at the tomb.

Built in 2005, the New Fourth Army Square at the tomb is a "red" tourism base in the city that receives over 400,000 visits annually.

More than 1,800 soldiers have been laid to rest at the square.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     