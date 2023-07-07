﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Oratorio on Jewish refugees in Shanghai to premiere in city

﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  15:19 UTC+8, 2023-07-07       0
"Émigré," co-commissioned by Yu Long, the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic, will debut in Shanghai before heading to New York for its US premiere.
﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  15:19 UTC+8, 2023-07-07       0

A 90-minute oratorio telling the story of Jewish refugees escaping Nazi Germany and finding a safe haven in Shanghai will debut on November 17 in Shanghai, those behind the musical work announced at the Shanghai Jewish Refugees Museum on Thursday.

"Émigré" follows two Jewish brothers who arrive in Shanghai as refugees in 1938 as they go on to navigate their new lives and find a home and community in the city.

It is written by award-winning composer Aaron Zigman, with lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winning librettist Mark Campbell and songwriter Brock Walsh. It was co-commissioned by preeminent Chinese conductor Yu Long, the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic.

The three creators and Gary Ginstling, executive director of the New York Philharmonic, traveled to Shanghai to join Yu and the local orchestra to announce the work's world premiere and following performances.

Oratorio on Jewish refugees in Shanghai to premiere in city
Ti Gong

(From left) Maestro Yu Long; composer Aaron Zigman; Gary Ginstling, executive director of the New York Philharmonic; Zhou Ping, director of the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra; librettist Mark Campbell; and songwriter Brock Walsh

Yu, musical director of the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, explained why he commissioned the piece.

"In the flood of history, we cannot avoid the changes in social circumstances and human destiny, but the light and goodness of humanity is a flat boat that never sinks," he said.

Yu will conduct the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra for the world premiere in November in Shanghai, before conducting the New York Philharmonic for the United States premiere next year on February 29 at the Lincoln Center.

The work will also be recorded by Deutsche Grammophon in live and studio sessions, to be released in February 2024.

Zigman, a classically trained American composer, said: "'Émigré' is a love story, but it only just scratches the surface of a layered history."

More than 30,000 Jews fled to Shanghai to escape the Nazis in Europe after Kristallnacht, arriving shortly after China had recently suffered the atrocities of the Japanese occupation and the Nanjing Massacre.

Oratorio on Jewish refugees in Shanghai to premiere in city
Ti Gong

A group photo shows Jewish refugee musicians in Shanghai in 1942.

Zigman learned about the mass migration years ago after reading "The Rape of Nanking" by Iris Chang, finding that "we both shared a type of persecution and threat of our existence."

"Writing this oratorio about the cultural exchange between the people of China and the Jews had such a compelling meaning for me," he said.

"If not for Shanghai and the good will of the people of China, some of my ancestors and someone very close to me would have perished at the hands of the Nazis during World War II.

"My aim was to write a piece that expressed the beauty, yet also the pain and hope for a better future that both the Chinese and Jews experienced together during the 1930s and 1940s," he added.

The cast for November premiere will feature Ben Bliss and Arnold Livingston Geis as the two Jewish brothers, with Shen Yang, Zhang Meigui, Andrew Dawn, Zhu Huiling and Diana Newman. The same cast will also perform in New York for the US premiere.

Oratorio on Jewish refugees in Shanghai to premiere in city
Ti Gong

The creative minds behind "Émigré" share their inspirations and intentions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     