100-day countdown starts for Shanghai International Arts Festival

The China Shanghai International Arts Festival will make its return in 100 days. The month-long festival will again gather international artists from around the world for performances, exhibitions and other artistic activities.

After three years of absence, this year's festival, running from October 15 to November 15, will have a 20 percent increase in the number of shows and activities.

About 60 percent of the programs will be from overseas. Some domestic stage productions will be making their Shanghai and even world premiere during the festival.

Ti Gong

"We have kept close communication with national and international artists and troupes in the past three years," said Tang Yingqi, vice president of the Center for China Shanghai International Arts Festival.



"The festival will continue to grow together with the city's art followers. Apart from increased activities, a new category has been set in our youth cultivation project this year," she said.

According to Tang, more information about the festival would be gradually unveiled in the next three months. Programs and ticket prices would be announced in August.