Exhibition commemorates acclaimed musician He Luting

An exhibition commemorating the acclaimed musician He Luting (1903-1999) raised its curtain at the Pathe Villa in Xuhui District on Monday, offering a glimpse into the life of the respected composer and educator.

The exhibition "Truth · In Memory of the 120th Anniversary of He Luting" features a display of records and music scores of He in different periods with video materials and books, showing the life of the musician and his artistic achievements.

Visitors can follow precious sound materials and read the stories behind He's creation at the exhibition, which also features interactive items.

Originally from Hunan Province, He composed music for Chinese movies starting in the 1930s. His best-known work includes "Song of the Four Seasons" and "The Wandering Songstress," both composed for the 1937 movie "Street Angel."

As a composer, educator and revolutionary, He is recognized for using music to support the glory of the nation.

"The Cowherd's Flute," a piano song by He, was recorded at Pathe Villa in 1935, bearing silent witness to their bond.

Music based on He's work resonated at the villa with a small concert staged.

Built in 1921, Pathe Villa once housed the studio of Pathe Records and was the birthplace of China's recording industry.

Located inside Xujiahui Park, the three-story brick-and-wood garden villa was once the cradle of Chinese musical history and witnessed the development of China's recording industry. It was where China's national anthem was recorded.

If you go:

Date:Through December 31 (closed on Monday), 9am-5pm

Admission: Free

Venue: Pathe Villa

Address: 2F, 811 Hengshan Road, Xuhui District

上海市徐汇区衡山路811号二楼

