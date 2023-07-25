New exhibition uses fragrance to celebrate urban life

A new exhibition is celebrating Shanghai, through the fragrance of renown perfumer Francis Kurkdjian. The exhibition takes us on a multisensory journey through art and urban life.

Ti Gong

An immersive exhibition inviting people to capture the city's rhythm in an olfactory with a visual journey unfolded at the Shanghai Modern Art Museum in Pudong on Monday.

The exhibition comprises four parts, and enables visitors to take a multisensory journey.

Inspired by 724, the latest fragrance by celebrated French contemporary perfumer Francis Kurkdjian and its olfactory signature, the exhibition is a tribute to the creative energy of cities around the world. At the exhibition, visitors will learn about Kurkdjian's approach to fragrance creation.

Ti Gong

Kurkdjian has traveled to many cities in the world and despite their differences, in his eyes, all of these cities have an effervescence, a creative rivalry and a magnetic effect.

"There's something about big cities that sweeps over you, electrifies you, and elevates you," said Kurkdjian, also a cofounder of perfume brand Maison Francis Kurkdjian, which has recently launched 724 on the Chinese Mainland.

"I translated that communicative energy, that life pulsating in unison, into a musky, floral and urban fragrance that I named 724, for 24 hours of scented living, seven days a week," Kurkdjian added.

Ti Gong

It also features a display of fragrance-themed artwork by three Chinese artists.

With "Energy," artist Gao Weigang sets a metallic installation consisting of two golden elements, a ladder and a moon, representing the vitality of the city and a feeling of elevation.

In "Inclusiveness," Lin Fanglu's tie-dye piece evokes a feeling of comfort, while photographer Gu Zhongsheng captures the city spirit with "Freedom," a selection of photos picturing moments and details of daily life, a reflection of the open mindedness and sensation of freedom one feels in cities.

A unique blue shade as the main color subtly blends the cement grey hue of buildings with the blue of denim jeans, the ultimate universal garment and symbol of modern living.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Date: 11am-7pm, through July 26

Venue: Shanghai Modern Art Museum 艺仓美术馆



Address: 4777 Binjiang Avenue, the Pudong New Area 上海市浦东新区滨江大道4777号



Admission: Free