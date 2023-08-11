﻿
Kunqu artist takes Chinese classics to Japanese audience

Famous Kunqu Opera artist Zhao Jinyu recently took excerpts from Kunqu Opera classics to Japanese audiences as part of a cultural exchange.
Kunqu Opera artist Zhao Jinyu (center) poses with Japanese audience members in traditional costumes.

Famous Kunqu Opera artist Zhao Jinyu, who is also an ambassador of Shanghai-style qipao culture, has recently taken excerpts from Kunqu Opera classics "The Peony Pavilion" and "The Story of Hongli" to Japanese audiences.

On an invitation by the family of 82-year-old Japanese Noh artist Umewaka Manzaburo, Zhao performed the Kunqu Opera excerpts during cultural exchanges with Japanese Kyogen artists Okutsu Kentaro and Okutsu Kenichiro, who performed popular acts of traditional Japanese comedic theater.

Originating in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province, the 600-year-old Kunqu Opera is known as the "ancestor of a hundred operas" in China. Kyogen, which also has a history of more than 600 years, was historically performed during the intermission between Noh acts on the same stage.

In 2001, both of the time-honored arts were inscribed as Masterpieces of Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

Zhao Jinyu (left) talks with young Japanese Noh artist Umewaka Norika.

Japanese audience members learn how to perform orchid fingers, an elegant hand gesture of traditional Chinese theater.

Japanese Kyogen artists Okutsu Kentaro (right) and his son Okutsu Kenichiro perform popular acts of Kyogen.

It was through the efforts of Zhao that the charm of Kunqu Opera was brought to overseas audiences. Her performance won acclaims from many Japanese viewers.

In addition to her performance, she also taught Japanese people typical gestures of Kunqu Opera and gave instruction of how to play water sleeves and perform orchid fingers, both of which are basic skills of the opera.

In the past 17 years, Zhao has been devoted to the promotion of Kunqu Opera. She benefited from the instruction of several celebrated artists, including Yu Zhenfei, Wang Zhiquan and Zhang Xunpeng. Her stage appearance is bright and charming, and her voice is soft and crisp.

Zhao has established an art club and the Shanghai Kunqu Pengpai Art Research Center to preserve and pass on the art. She also gives lectures at businesses, hospitals and schools to spread the charm of the art.

A group photo after Zhao Jinyu's performance in Japan

Zhao hopes that Kunqu Opera can become a way of life, and this time she took the cultural concept to Japan and involved Japanese audiences in the artistic exchange. She has also discussed with Japanese artists how to help traditional arts attract more young people in the process of inheritance.

"Excellent arts can resonate with everyone," Zhao said. "We hope to receive more support in the future to take Kunqu Opera overseas to reach a larger audience. Art can cross national borders, connect different people and build bridges of friendship."

﻿
