The NEW BUND 31 sets the stage for another cultural and commercial landmark

Shanghai welcomes the new cultural and commercial landmark, NEW BUND 31, which has already scheduled original Broadway musicals, along with retail and promotional events.

NEW BUND 31, a new cultural and commercial landmark featuring a performing arts center along the Huangpu River, is scheduled to start operation in October, with a slew of splendid performances ready to wow audience, fueling Shanghai's building of an international cultural metropolis.

The cultural and commercial complex, a 215,000-square-meter-plus mixed-use cultural and commercial project in Qiantan, in the Pudong New Area, will open to the public in late October with a grand opening ceremony and a two-month performing season featuring about 50 diverse performances.

The project consists of a state-of-the-art performing arts center, retail space, an office tower and a boutique hotel.

A 2,500-seat theater with professional acoustic design and the 1,500-square-meter Black Box Arts Space are the highlights.

After the complex opens, it will stage world-class performances, including musicals, theater and dance, fashion and design, as well as imaging technology.

On Wednesday, the program of the two-month performing season was unveiled, with heavyweight performances such as the David Tao 2023 Shanghai concert, Balletto di Roma : Juliet and Romeo, 2023 JZ Festival, Placido Domingo concert, and The Sound of Music, a Broadway original musical, scheduled, which are expected to present a feast to the eyes and ears.

A ballet performance "World Ballet Star Gala-Alina Cojocaru & Friends," 31SHOW - Live the Dream, and Flow of Energy - Resonance of Sound and Image, both shows celebrating the opening of the complex, are on the agenda as well.

The complex also signed strategic cooperation agreements with the China Shanghai International Arts Festival and Shanghai Fashion Week on Wednesday with strong momentum injected into its development.

"The opening of the complex mingling culture and art, fashion and lifestyle is expected to inject new vitality into the development of the Qiantan International Business District," said Wu Jun, deputy director of the Publicity Department of the Pudong New Area and deputy director of Pudong's culture, sports and tourism administration.

"It will boost efforts in building a new culture and performance industry highland in the Pudong New Area and Shanghai's culture and tourism development overall," he added.

About 40,000 performances are staged in Shanghai every year, and the city is accelerating the build-up to become the "performing capital of Asia," according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

A number of new cultural venues are blooming along the Huangpu River, expanding the city's cultural map and satisfying the growing cultural appetite of the public, according to the administration.

In the first half of this year, about 22,000 performances were held across the city, recording 12 million visits by audiences, reaping in a revenue of 832 million yuan (US$115 million).