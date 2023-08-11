A beginner's guide to appreciating Chinese calligraphy

The first episode introduces the main five styles of Chinese calligraphy scripts, and their most distinct features when it comes to appreciating.

This column is oriented for expats who have no idea how to appreciate the ancient art form. Even without knowing Chinese, foreign viewers can get some quick and simple basics of Chinese writing.

The first episode introduces the main five styles of Chinese calligraphy scripts – dazhuan (大篆 big script), xiaozhuan (小篆 small script), caoshu (草书 cursive script), xingshu (行书 semi-cursive script) and kaishu (楷书 regular script), and their most distinct features when it comes to understanding.