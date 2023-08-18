﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

The long and short of it: When a foot may be less than an inch

Zhang Ciyun
  14:54 UTC+8, 2023-08-18       0
One man’s advantage may be another’s disadvantage ... and vice versa.
Zhang Ciyun
  14:54 UTC+8, 2023-08-18       0
The long and short of it: When a foot may be less than an inch
Li Chaoquan

Probably no one would challenge the fact that one foot is longer than one inch. However, a common Chinese proverb, chiyousuoduan, cunyousuochang, claims that sometimes a foot may prove short and an inch may prove long.

尺有所短，寸有所长

chǐ yǒu suǒ duǎn, cùn yǒu suǒ cháng

The saying first appeared in a poem written by Qu Yuan (c. 340-278 BC), one of China’s greatest poets. The annual Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on the fifth day of the fifth month on the lunar calendar, is still observed nowadays to memorialize Qu, who is also known as a famous patriot.

In the poem, Qu also says that abundant resources may be insufficient, problems can’t always be solved by wisdom, things may not be predicted by divination, and there are times when a god can’t make his power felt.

Chinese also have a folk story to illustrate this point.

The story goes that a goat meets a camel. The latter is tall, so it can eat the new leaves on tall trees, but the goat can’t. So, the camel tells the goat: “You see this is the advantage of being tall.”

Later, they come to a piece of grassland, which is surrounded by a tall fence with a small door. The goat slips through it to graze on the grass inside, but the camel is too big to enter.

This time, the goat says: “Now, you can see my advantage in being short.”

Eventually, the two come to an ox and ask him for his opinion on which of them has the advantage. The ox says advantage in one situation can be a disadvantage in another.

All in all, like people tend to say in English, every man has his strong and weak points, and everything has its advantages and disadvantages.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     