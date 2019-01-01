'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 25: 学而不思则罔,思而不学则殆 (Xue Er Bu Si Ze Wang, Si Er Bu Xue Ze Dai)

This famous Chinese saying comes from the Analects of Confucius.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

To Soe Thin Yee Oo from Myanmar, the most helpful ancient Chinese phrase she learned is "learning without thinking is lost; thinking without learning is perilous." This famous Chinese saying comes from the Analects of Confucius.

