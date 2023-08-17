﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Distinctive lamb and liquor culture epitomizes the essence of summer

  21:18 UTC+8, 2023-08-17       0
For many seniors in Shanghai, summer joy is savoring a mouthful of succulent lamb alongside a delicate sip of fine alcohol. Sounds perfect, doesn't it?
Shot by Zhou Shengjie, Sun Chao and Dai Qian. Edited by Zhou Shengjie. Reported by Zhu Ying and Jiang Xiaowei. Subtitles by Zhu Ying and Emma Leaning.

For many seniors in Shanghai, summer joy is savoring a mouthful of succulent lamb alongside a delicate sip of fine alcohol. Sounds perfect, doesn't it?

In this video, our journalists will take you to Zhuanghang Town in Qingpu District, where we will explore the distinctive lamb and liquor culture that epitomizes the essence of the season. Join us as we trail the tail-end of the Sanfu days, known for being the hottest 30 to 40 days of the year, and immerse yourself in this unique culinary tradition that is sure to tantalize your taste buds.

Source: SHINE
﻿
