﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Xihui District invites amateur singers to professional stage

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:00 UTC+8, 2023-09-01       0
As part of the 2023 Shanghai Citizens Art Festival, the Xihui District's citizen choir competition was held at the Shangyin Opera House on Thursday night.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:00 UTC+8, 2023-09-01       0
Xihui District invites amateur singers to professional stage
Ti Gong

The Shangyin Opera House offers a stage for amateur singers.

A stage for amateur singers from the public has been set up in Xuhui District as part of the city's efforts to promote art among the general public.

As part of the 2023 Shanghai Citizens Art Festival, the district's citizen choir competition was staged at the Shangyin Opera House on Thursday night.

It enabled the public to show off their talent and pursue their musical dreams at an art theatre, the Xuhui District Culture and Tourism Bureau said.

Xihui District invites amateur singers to professional stage
Ti Gong

The audience supported their favorites.

The contest brought together 20 choirs with more than 1,000 participants aged from 11 to 80.

"I like singing and it is my dream to perform on the stage," said a retired resident surnamed Wang. "I feel I am still young when singing with these young people."

Three winning teams in different age groups will represent the district to compete in a final contest at municipal level.

"It is the first time that the contest has been held on a professional stage featuring world-class lighting effects, acoustics and stage art," said Jiang Yan, deputy director of the bureau.

"We hope common music lovers are also able to enjoy the stage and shine on the stage," she said.

Xihui District invites amateur singers to professional stage
Ti Gong

The venue provided lighting effects to match songs.

Xihui District invites amateur singers to professional stage
Ti Gong

For most participants, it was their first appearance on a professional stage.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Xuhui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     