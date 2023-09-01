Xihui District invites amateur singers to professional stage

As part of the 2023 Shanghai Citizens Art Festival, the Xihui District's citizen choir competition was held at the Shangyin Opera House on Thursday night.

Ti Gong

A stage for amateur singers from the public has been set up in Xuhui District as part of the city's efforts to promote art among the general public.

As part of the 2023 Shanghai Citizens Art Festival, the district's citizen choir competition was staged at the Shangyin Opera House on Thursday night.

It enabled the public to show off their talent and pursue their musical dreams at an art theatre, the Xuhui District Culture and Tourism Bureau said.

Ti Gong

The contest brought together 20 choirs with more than 1,000 participants aged from 11 to 80.

"I like singing and it is my dream to perform on the stage," said a retired resident surnamed Wang. "I feel I am still young when singing with these young people."

Three winning teams in different age groups will represent the district to compete in a final contest at municipal level.

"It is the first time that the contest has been held on a professional stage featuring world-class lighting effects, acoustics and stage art," said Jiang Yan, deputy director of the bureau.

"We hope common music lovers are also able to enjoy the stage and shine on the stage," she said.

Ti Gong