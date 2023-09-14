Art on the Bund festival returns to Shanghai

Covering canvases, sculpture, photography, installation and design, 58 exhibitions in 32 venues near the Bund will bring a visual feast to local residents and tourists.

A series of events and exhibitions, varying from architecture, digital and pop art to fashion and design will be held at "Art on the Bund" through November.

"Art on the Bund" is a regional brand of an art industry cluster, covering the entire Huangpu District with the traditional Bund area as its core since 2022.

According to the organizer, "Art on the Bund" will be a starting point for integrating art into life, promoting aesthetic education to the public, and opening doors for international art.

The festival also aims to fully apply its advantage of the rich historical heritage of the Bund area. Currently, the Bund area has attracted 60 renowned art museums, galleries, auction houses, and other art institutions from home and abroad, leading to the quantity, quality, and density of art venues in Shanghai.

According to the organizer, a three-year action plan would build "Art on the Bund" into a global art center with world-class influence.

Through a series of key projects, activities and platforms, "Art on the Bund" strives to empower urban renewal and industrial upgrades with culture and art, promote regional economic development, and enhance the soft power of the city.

The newly-established Art on the Bund Construction Joint Conference is an important mechanism to ensure that the Bund area and the entire art and related industries and art organizations in Huangpu district, plus the relevant departments of the district government, share resources to build a win-win community.

Some exhibitions info:

"I am a poet"

Date: Through October 14

Address: 2/F, 27 Huqiu Rd

虎丘路27号2楼

"James James Prapaithong" Solo Exhibition

Date: November 10-December 12

Address: 211 Beijing Rd E.

北京东路211号

"The Wonderful World of the Naif Painters"

Date: Through November 12

Address: 6/F, 27 Zhongshan Rd E1

中山东一路27号6楼

"From Mawangdui to Shangshui Fu – Gu Liming's Artistic Language Transformation"

Date: Through October 16

Address: 18 Zhongshan Rd E1

中山东一路18号