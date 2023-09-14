﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Art on the Bund festival returns to Shanghai

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  11:39 UTC+8, 2023-09-15       0
Covering canvases, sculpture, photography, installation and design, 58 exhibitions in 32 venues near the Bund will bring a visual feast to local residents and tourists.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  11:39 UTC+8, 2023-09-15       0
Art on the Bund festival returns to Shanghai

A series of events and exhibitions, varying from architecture, digital and pop art to fashion and design will be held at "Art on the Bund" through November.

Covering canvases, sculpture, photography, installation and design, 58 exhibitions in 32 venues in the neighborhood of the Bund will bring a visual feast to local residents and tourists.

"Art on the Bund" is a regional brand of an art industry cluster, covering the entire Huangpu District with the traditional Bund area as its core since 2022.

According to the organizer, "Art on the Bund" will be a starting point for integrating art into life, promoting aesthetic education to the public, and opening doors for international art.

The festival also aims to fully apply its advantage of the rich historical heritage of the Bund area. Currently, the Bund area has attracted 60 renowned art museums, galleries, auction houses, and other art institutions from home and abroad, leading to the quantity, quality, and density of art venues in Shanghai.

According to the organizer, a three-year action plan would build "Art on the Bund" into a global art center with world-class influence.

Through a series of key projects, activities and platforms, "Art on the Bund" strives to empower urban renewal and industrial upgrades with culture and art, promote regional economic development, and enhance the soft power of the city.

The newly-established Art on the Bund Construction Joint Conference is an important mechanism to ensure that the Bund area and the entire art and related industries and art organizations in Huangpu district, plus the relevant departments of the district government, share resources to build a win-win community.

Some exhibitions info:

"I am a poet"

Date: Through October 14

Address: 2/F, 27 Huqiu Rd

虎丘路27号2楼

"James James Prapaithong" Solo Exhibition

Date: November 10-December 12

Address: 211 Beijing Rd E.

北京东路211号

"The Wonderful World of the Naif Painters"

Date: Through November 12

Address: 6/F, 27 Zhongshan Rd E1

中山东一路27号6楼

"From Mawangdui to Shangshui Fu – Gu Liming's Artistic Language Transformation"

Date: Through October 16

Address: 18 Zhongshan Rd E1

中山东一路18号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     