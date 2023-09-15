﻿
DnA SHENZHEN works to create international design and art platform

Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  15:58 UTC+8, 2023-09-15
DnA SHENZHEN aims to create a diverse international design and art platform for the developing Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.
The team behind the ART021 Shanghai Contemporary Art Fair is behind the 2023 DnA SHENZHEN, which has 35 outstanding exhibitors from China and abroad.

The fair, which runs from Friday to Sunday at the Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, aims to create a diverse international design and art platform for the developing Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

This is the second edition of DnA SHENZHEN since its launch in 2021.

DnA SHENZHEN attempts to differentiate itself from other art shows by focusing on both design and art. This year, more design galleries will participate in the show, matching Shenzhen's UNESCO status as "The Capital of Design."

Objective Gallery in Shanghai is displaying its collection of simple and one-of-a-kind ceramic pieces developed by young designers who combine contemporary thoughts and material innovation in their works.

Another highlight is Han Dong's imposing bronze sculpture. Han's work, which was a finalist for the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize, creates a distinct feeling of tranquility and timelessness.

"Oriental Design 100/Romance-Romance Ambiguity," a collection of 11 Chinese designers' works, is another standout. The exhibition area is themed "for furniture, room, and garden," with plants and other structures mixed in to convey the essence of Oriental design.

During the fair, a group of prominent artists, curators, and researchers will participate in three seminars on the future evolution of art museums, the relationship between art and cultural consumption, and the decoding of the aesthetic in Oriental design.

Exhibition info:

Date: September 15-17, 11am-6pm

Venue: Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning

Address: 184 Fuzhong Rd, Futian District, Shenzhen

深圳福田区福中路184号

Museum of Contemporary Art
