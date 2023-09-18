Christies brings hammer down on 10th auction

Ti Gong

Christie's will mark its 10th Shanghai auction anniversary with an array of sales and events this month.

The live sales will begin on September 23, with the "10th Shanghai Auction Anniversary: Luxury Evening Sale," featuring a selection of jewels from renowned houses such as Van Cleef & Arpels, Harry Winston, and Cartier, as well as a curated selection of limited-edition Hermès handbags.

Bridging East and West, the "10th Shanghai Auction Anniversary: 20th/21st Century Art Evening Sale" will then follow.

A group of tightly curated works by leading modern and contemporary artists from around the world will go under the hammer. The evening sale will be led by the iconic and fresh-to-the market work "Tête d'homme" by Pablo Picasso. Masterpieces by modern masters Wu Dayu and Zao Wou-ki are joined by signature works by contemporary luminaries Yayoi Kusama and Yoshitomo Nara. Ding Yi, Liu Wei and Zhang Zipiao form a refreshing line-up that epitomizes the new vision of Chinese contemporary art, while Shara Hughes and María Berrío continue to reinvigorate Western painting traditions and methods.

An autographed manuscript by renowned scientist Albert Einstein (1879-1955) will also appear at Christie's "10th Shanghai Auction Anniversary: 20th/21st Century Art Evening Sale."

The 14-page manuscript, written in German, includes two equations and a diagram illustrating the structure of the space-time continuum, along with two pages of scientific formulae.

The manuscript was first published in a special supplement of the New York Times on February 3, 1929.

Auction info:

Preview:



Date: September 20-23

Venue: 4/F, Christie's Shanghai Sale Room and Office

Address: 1 Zhongshan Rd E1

中山东一路1号

Auction:

Date: September 23

Venue: Waldorf Astoria Shanghai

Address: 2 Zhongshan Rd E1

中山东一路2号