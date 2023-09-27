Shanghai Culture Center Open Day on Oct 6

The Shanghai Culture Square will host its monthly Open Day on October 6, allowing visitors to have a tour in the square and theater.

There visitors can walk into the auditorium to see how it is, such as the facilities and services it can provide. Now disabled people can also enjoy the performance with the 20 no-barrier seats at the two sides of the auditorium.

The audience can scan the QR code printed on arms of chairs to see the digital program.

On the way to the auditorium on the second floor, there is a history wall charting memorable moments of the cultural square's 70 years.

WE Theater is a new venue for drama performances, art activities, reading and sharing events where people can also get some coffee, tea or cultural and creative products.

There are also a library "ByStage" for reading, discussion and education and popular selfie site under the apricot tree.

Two workshops for children's drama and tap dance will open later in afternoon as well. If you are interested in it, you can call the hotline 021-64729000.

Date: Oct 6

Tour (limited to 80 people):10:30am and 11am

Pyjama Drama Workshop (limited to 12 pairs of one kid and one parent): 3:30pm-4:20pm

Tap Dance (limited to 30 people): 4pm-6pm

Venue: Shanghai Culture Square

Address: 597 Fuxing Road M., Huangpu District 黄浦区复兴中路597号

Admission: Tour: Free

Pyjama Drama Workshop: 88 yuan/ pair (with a cup of milk or tea)

Tap Dance: 99 yuan