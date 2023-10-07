﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

World-class conductors in tune for city concerts

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  15:14 UTC+8, 2023-10-07       0
Two world-renowned conductors Valery Gergiev and Teodor Currentzis will lead orchestras in Shanghai later this month.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  15:14 UTC+8, 2023-10-07       0

Two world-renowned conductors Valery Gergiev and Teodor Currentzis will lead orchestras at the Oriental Art Center later this month.

Gergiev will be making his third visit to the Art Center, leading the near 150-member Marinsky Orchestra and Chorus for a concert on October 17 to mark the 70th anniversary of the death of composer Sergei Prokofiev.

The programs include "Alexander Nevsky" – Cantata, and Symphony No. 5 In B Flat Major.

World-class conductors in tune for city concerts
Ti Gong

Valery Gergiev

"Alexander Nevsky" is rarely performed in China. Prokofiev vividly depicts the history of Alexander, the Russian national hero of the 13th century, who led the army to fight against the Crusaders in a grand scope of seven movements. The two-octave unison showcases the broad battlefield, featuring strong Russian style and epic texture.

Symphony No. 5 In B Flat Major was composed by Prokofiev during World War II. The transformation of different scenes and emotions in the heroic work tests the orchestra's performance level and the conductor's control ability.

It is the first time in Shanghai for Currentzis and the MusicAeterna Orchestra. They will perform Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's "Scheherazad" and Rachmaninoff's Symphony No. 2 in E minor on October 24.

World-class conductors in tune for city concerts
Ti Gong

Teodor Currentzis.

Programs on October 25 include Prokofiev's Violin Concerto No. 1 in D major, and Symphony No. 5 in B-flat major.

Audiences who have bought tickets for both Marinsky and MusicAeterna orchestras will be able to witness the different styles of two master conductors when they demonstrate the same work within a week in the same hall.

Currentzis was born in Greece, where he began studying music. In 1994, he entered St Petersburg State Conservatory to study under legendary professor Ilya Musin.

He founded the MusicAeterna 2004, which is now one of the most in-demand Russian ensembles. It is constantly pushing the boundaries of its creative capabilities in the field of historically informed performance of early music, academic music of the classical period, and contemporary compositions.

Together with Currentzis, MusicAeterna regularly tours Europe and the world with performances in numerous prestigious venues including Vienna Konzerthaus, Berlin Philharmonic, Elbphilharmonie Hamburg and Munich Philharmonic.

World-class conductors in tune for city concerts
Ti Gong

Teodor Currentzis and MusicAeterna Orchestra will perform on October 24 and 25.

Performance info:

Valery Gergiev and Marinsky Orchestra

Date: October 17, 7:30pm

Tickets: 280-1680 yuan

Teodor Currentzis and MusicAeterna Orchestra

Date: October 24-25, 7:30pm

Tickets: 280-1080 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center 上海东方艺术中心

Address: 425 Dingxiang Road, Pudong New Area 浦东新区丁香路425号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Oriental Art Center
Pudong New Area
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     