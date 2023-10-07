World-class conductors in tune for city concerts

Two world-renowned conductors Valery Gergiev and Teodor Currentzis will lead orchestras in Shanghai later this month.

Two world-renowned conductors Valery Gergiev and Teodor Currentzis will lead orchestras at the Oriental Art Center later this month.

Gergiev will be making his third visit to the Art Center, leading the near 150-member Marinsky Orchestra and Chorus for a concert on October 17 to mark the 70th anniversary of the death of composer Sergei Prokofiev.

The programs include "Alexander Nevsky" – Cantata, and Symphony No. 5 In B Flat Major.

Ti Gong

"Alexander Nevsky" is rarely performed in China. Prokofiev vividly depicts the history of Alexander, the Russian national hero of the 13th century, who led the army to fight against the Crusaders in a grand scope of seven movements. The two-octave unison showcases the broad battlefield, featuring strong Russian style and epic texture.

Symphony No. 5 In B Flat Major was composed by Prokofiev during World War II. The transformation of different scenes and emotions in the heroic work tests the orchestra's performance level and the conductor's control ability.

It is the first time in Shanghai for Currentzis and the MusicAeterna Orchestra. They will perform Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's "Scheherazad" and Rachmaninoff's Symphony No. 2 in E minor on October 24.

Ti Gong

Programs on October 25 include Prokofiev's Violin Concerto No. 1 in D major, and Symphony No. 5 in B-flat major.

Audiences who have bought tickets for both Marinsky and MusicAeterna orchestras will be able to witness the different styles of two master conductors when they demonstrate the same work within a week in the same hall.

Currentzis was born in Greece, where he began studying music. In 1994, he entered St Petersburg State Conservatory to study under legendary professor Ilya Musin.

He founded the MusicAeterna 2004, which is now one of the most in-demand Russian ensembles. It is constantly pushing the boundaries of its creative capabilities in the field of historically informed performance of early music, academic music of the classical period, and contemporary compositions.

Together with Currentzis, MusicAeterna regularly tours Europe and the world with performances in numerous prestigious venues including Vienna Konzerthaus, Berlin Philharmonic, Elbphilharmonie Hamburg and Munich Philharmonic.

Ti Gong

Performance info:



Valery Gergiev and Marinsky Orchestra

Date: October 17, 7:30pm

Tickets: 280-1680 yuan

Teodor Currentzis and MusicAeterna Orchestra

Date: October 24-25, 7:30pm

Tickets: 280-1080 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center 上海东方艺术中心

Address: 425 Dingxiang Road, Pudong New Area 浦东新区丁香路425号