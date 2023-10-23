﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Bund Finance Center and Taoxichuan Ceramic Art Avenue seal strategic partnership

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  16:42 UTC+8, 2023-10-23       0
BFC has secured a strategic partnership with the Taoxichuan Ceramic Art Avenue in Jingdezhen, Jiangxi Province, for bilateral cultural and creative interactions.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  16:42 UTC+8, 2023-10-23       0
Bund Finance Center and Taoxichuan Ceramic Art Avenue seal strategic partnership

Taoxichuan Ceramic Art Avenue is a tourist attraction and art landmark in Jingdezhen, Jiangxi Province.

The Bund Finance Center recently formed a strategic cooperation with the Taoxichuan Ceramic Art Avenue, a tourist attraction and art landmark in Jingdezhen, Jiangxi Province, for bilateral cultural and artistic exchanges.

Renovating defunct Yuzhou, Weimin and Wannengda porcelain factories allowed for the creation of the art avenue, which is about 2 square kilometers in size. The area displays traditional crafts, historical recollections, cultural industries, and technology.

Taoranji, Taoxichuan's representative art market, will be held in Shanghai for the first time in November, bringing local art enthusiasts cultural experiences such as creative coffee, artistic home appliances, and creative cultural products.

Bund Finance Center and Taoxichuan Ceramic Art Avenue seal strategic partnership

Artworks from the Kyoto House at BFC are displayed at the art avenue.

Bund Finance Center and Taoxichuan Ceramic Art Avenue seal strategic partnership

Japanese artists will share stories about traditional craftsmanship and cultural inheritance.

It will open a market on Fengjing Road with BFC, combining Taoxichuan's slow-paced culture and aesthetics with the trendy lifestyle of the Bund.

Kyoto House at BFC will also hold an interactive art class and salon through the end of the year. Japanese artisans will bring a diverse collection of celadon porcelain artworks and tea sets. They will also discuss the artworks' aesthetic value and cultural significance, as well as touching stories of traditional craftsmanship and cultural legacy.

Meanwhile, the 2023 Bund Fashion Festival has come to a close with a slew of fashion shows and an exhibition of avant-garde art installations. Through discussions, fashion enthusiasts in the city can also acquire insights from designers on how to convincingly exhibit personalized dressing in numerous scenarios and draw resonance from various fashion topics.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
The Bund Finance Center
The Bund
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     