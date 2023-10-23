Bund Finance Center and Taoxichuan Ceramic Art Avenue seal strategic partnership

BFC has secured a strategic partnership with the Taoxichuan Ceramic Art Avenue in Jingdezhen, Jiangxi Province, for bilateral cultural and creative interactions.

The Bund Finance Center recently formed a strategic cooperation with the Taoxichuan Ceramic Art Avenue, a tourist attraction and art landmark in Jingdezhen, Jiangxi Province, for bilateral cultural and artistic exchanges.

Renovating defunct Yuzhou, Weimin and Wannengda porcelain factories allowed for the creation of the art avenue, which is about 2 square kilometers in size. The area displays traditional crafts, historical recollections, cultural industries, and technology.

Taoranji, Taoxichuan's representative art market, will be held in Shanghai for the first time in November, bringing local art enthusiasts cultural experiences such as creative coffee, artistic home appliances, and creative cultural products.

It will open a market on Fengjing Road with BFC, combining Taoxichuan's slow-paced culture and aesthetics with the trendy lifestyle of the Bund.

Kyoto House at BFC will also hold an interactive art class and salon through the end of the year. Japanese artisans will bring a diverse collection of celadon porcelain artworks and tea sets. They will also discuss the artworks' aesthetic value and cultural significance, as well as touching stories of traditional craftsmanship and cultural legacy.

Meanwhile, the 2023 Bund Fashion Festival has come to a close with a slew of fashion shows and an exhibition of avant-garde art installations. Through discussions, fashion enthusiasts in the city can also acquire insights from designers on how to convincingly exhibit personalized dressing in numerous scenarios and draw resonance from various fashion topics.