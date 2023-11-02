﻿
Shanghai international arts festival introduces visual session

The China Shanghai International Arts Festival's visual arts session for its Rising Artists' Work project features exhibitions by artist Zhou Songkai and curator Wang Yiquan.
The China Shanghai International Arts Festival has introduced a visual arts session for its Rising Artists' Work (RAW) project this year, with two exhibitions showing through the end of the month.

Young artist Zhou Songkai's "Unnamed Road" and curator Wang Yiquan's "Untitled" were selected from over 140 candidate works in media covering painting, installation, sculpture, and multimedia that festival organizers received since the beginning of the year.

Ti Gong

Some of the works featured in "Untitled."

"Untitled" brought together nearly 30 pieces of work by eight artists born in the 1980s. Despite the varied styles and personalities, their creations share a common interest in life details and natural phenomena. The artists treasure small joys and fun from daily life that can trigger the viewers' and their own thinking.

Curator Wang was also born in 1980s.

"Chinese people of my generation witnessed magnificent change and progress of society," he said. "While presenting their observation and creativity, I'm also exploring the diverse visual lexicon and generational phenomena of China's post-'80s artists."

Ma Yue / SHINE

Wang Yiquan speaks with visitors.

The other exhibition, "Unnamed Road," by young artist Zhou Songkai, focuses on his paintings, video and photography works, as he turns his eyes and lens on the existence of individuals and their dialogue with group memory in public life.

He uses "road" as a figurative imagery to connect personal experiences.

The exhibition is named after one of his film creations that features strong philosophical thinking – the road is under each person's feet, and is always in the process of becoming, changing, and unfolding.

Ti Gong

Some of the works that feature in "Unnamed Road".

Exhibition info:

Date: Through November 26, free entry

Venue: Building 1 and 3, The INLET 今潮8弄1,3号楼

Address: Intersection of Sichuan Rd. N and Wujin Rd 四川北路武进路口

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhu Qing
Shanghai International Arts Festival
