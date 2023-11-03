﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

The itinerant barber survives in proverb but not in person

Zhang Ciyun
  16:05 UTC+8, 2023-11-03       0
Carrying a torch or unrequited love can be ill-fated wishful thinking.
Zhang Ciyun
  16:05 UTC+8, 2023-11-03       0

In human history, it seems that people have never stopped trying to extend their life spans or build something that will last forever.

In ancient China, many emperors employed alchemists to formulate elixirs of life; in Egypt, people built colossal pyramids to memorialize themselves. Even today, scientists around the world are arduously concocting pills that will enable people to live to 120 years.

In fact, many of us may not realize that people and things do continue to exist long after their demise or disappearance — not in physical form, but in human language.

The same is true with defunct occupations.

For several hundred years, until the late middle of the last century, itinerant barbers were seen plying the streets and back alleys of China, especially in rural areas. They usually carried a small brass basin and a charcoal stove for heating water at one end of a bamboo pole; the other end was balanced with a wooden cabinet containing razors, brushes, combs and other tonsorial instruments. The wooden cabinet also served as a barber’s stool for customers.

Few people in China today, especially the young, remember or have ever seen an itinerant barber, but they frequently use the idiom titou tiaozi yitoure, or literally “only one end of an itinerant barber’s carrying pole is hot,” in a reference to the stove.

The proverb is cited to describe one-sided enthusiasm, unrequited love, carrying a torch for someone else or wishful thinking.

剃头挑子一头热

tì tóu tiāo zi yī tóu rè

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     