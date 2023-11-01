Light artists to light up Jiangnan-style historical venue

LUMIÈRES SHANGHAI is collaborating with the China Shanghai International Art Festival and the Yuz Museum to bring a group of light artists from around the world.

"LUMIRES SHANGHAI" is returning to Panlong Tiandi.

This year, "LUMIRES SHANGHAI" is partnering with the China Shanghai International Art Festival and the Yuz Museum to bring 10 illuminations, installations, and immersive projects.

Since 2015, the event has been held in downtown Shanghai. This year, it is moving to a Jiangnan-style historical location, which offers a fresh new perspective.

Visitors must obtain a booklet to locate the works that are scattered around.

"HUA CHUAN TING YU MIAN" (画船听雨眠) by Chinese artist Feng Jiacheng is one of the highlights.

Feng, who earned a bachelor's degree in New Media Art and Design from the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts in 2015, specializes in creating art by combining natural components and lighting with his personal experiences and emotions. He has taken part in several major international lighting art festivals, including the Guangzhou International Lighting Festival (2015), the Singapore 'Light' International Lighting Festival (2016), and the Jerusalem Lighting Festival (2018).

Feng draws inspiration from Wei Zhuang's poetry, "The Bodhisattva Ballad," and attempts to incorporate elements such as the sky, river, boat, and rain into his art. The dazzling little boats made of special paper floating down the river in the evening wonderfully mirror the lyrical title.



"It is extremely difficult to create a piece of public art, let alone a digital one," Feng explained. "You have to consider many factors, including material and weather, and this time even the drainage system. I hope that this work creates a dreamy atmosphere for the viewers."

Amigo & Amigo was founded in 2012 and their creative installations have been showcased at Sydney's Vivid Light Festival for more than 6 years. The Sydney-based studio has an extensive background in sculpture and industrial design.

The studio created three larger-than-life Baer's Pochard sculptures to raise public awareness of the critically endangered diving duck.

The Baer's Pochard is on the verge of extinction due to shrinking habitat and population around the world. The studio aims to bring attention to this endangered species through its work, making artworks that are both a tribute to its beauty and a call to action for its preservation.

A unique soundscape featuring duck sounds can be heard as people approach the sculptures. When the interactive button is pressed, Baer's Pochard will light up.

Exhibition Info

Date: Through January 14, 2024



Venue: Panlong Tiandi, Shanghai

Address: No.8, Lane 123, Panding Rd

蟠鼎路123弄8号