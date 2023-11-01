﻿
Shanghai in tune with the world as famed singing contest makes China debut

Italy's Vincerò World Singing Competition, hailed as a cradle for budding singers, is holding preliminaries in 38 cities in 29 countries, with Shanghai included for the first time.
Ti Gong

The Vincerò World Singing Competition made its debut in Shanghai over the weekend.

An internationally prestigious singing competition has expanded into China.

The Italy-based Vincerò World Singing Competition, hailed as a cradle for budding singers, is holding preliminaries in 38 cities in 29 countries this year. For the first time, Shanghai has been included as one of the locations.

The China contest opened over the weekend at the Don Theater in the Pudong Culture and Art Guidance Center, with 150 singers competing for four positions in the finals to be held in Italy.

Reputable soprano Huang Ying, tenor Xie Tian, classical music producer Zhao Zheng and other big industry names served on the jury.

The contest was part of a three-day Pudong International Music Week that ran from October 29 to 31.

Besides, a music forum was held to explore how to better promote Chinese young singers on the world stage.

Ti Gong

The Vincerò World Singing Competition presents a thank you certificate to the Pudong Culture and Art Guidance Center.

Nearly 1,000 audience members were able to enjoy a concert by some of the outstanding participating singers. And about 100 had the chance to meet with the singers and learn how to sing.

According to the Vincerò World Singing Competition, it usually holds contests in well-established music halls such as the Royal Opera House in London and Semperoper in Dresden, Germany. But it was a different story in Shanghai.

Don Theater, a kind of a community-based cultural venue, stands out because of the Pudong New Area's international and rich cultural ambience.

It also taps into local residents' need to have more high-end cultural activities at their doorstep, the Pudong Culture and Art Guidance Center said.

Source: SHINE
