Christie's to preview Hong Kong autumn auction in Shanghai

Some highlights that will go under hammer at the Christie's Hong Kong Autumn Auction will be previewed at Christie's Shanghai Sale Room and Office from November 9 to 11. These range from modern and contemporary art works, through Chinese porcelain, to jewelry and watches.

The leading highlights of the Liu Jing Xiu Tang Collection of Chinese paintings include "Heavy Snow on a Mountain Pass" by Zhang Daqian, a piece showcasing the artist's deep traditional skills and reverence for the classical tradition.

Another spotlight of the collection is "Replanted Wutong Studio" by Emperor Qianlong (1711-1799). The painting was inscribed with 20 of the Emperor's own compositions.

"The Tianminlou Collection" is a dedicated single owner sale featuring 15 pieces from one of the world's most esteemed collections of Chinese porcelain, with a pre-sale low estimate of over HK$120 million (US$15 million). The Tianminlou Collection comprises 15 iconic examples of Ming and Qing porcelain, all widely published and exhibited, and for the first time, Yuan Dynasty pieces from this famous collection will be brought to the market.

Yuan blue and white vases have always been highly treasured by collectors. A superb example to be previewed at Shanghai stands out further due to the retention of its original cover, a feature that is often lost in other examples. The intricate designs are brilliantly painted in cobalt of vibrant sapphire-blue tones, using the expensive cobalt pigment imported from the Persian regions, which is characteristic of this period.

"Nude on Tapestry", the first major nude painting by Sanyu (1895-1966), will also be seen for the first time in Asia.

Born in Sichuan Province, Sanyu's family owned one of the largest silk-weaving mills in China at the time. After studying in Shanghai, Sanyu visited Japan in 1919 and later France where he decided to settle.

From 1923, he set up a base in the Montparnasse area and met several avant-garde artists, members of the Ecole de Paris. Among the first generation of Chinese artists who went to France, Sanyu immersed himself in French culture.

His life was filled with ups and downs, and the one-time Chinese "playboy" was later a poor artist. When he died in 1966, only a handful of Parisian collectors knew of him.

This rare work and one of his earliest and finest reclining nudes of this composition, the painting has an clear provenance and comes directly from the Dreyfus Collection.

Preview:

Date: November 9-11, 10am–6pm

Venue: 4/F, Christie's Shanghai Sale Room and Office

Address: 1 Zhongshan Rd E1





