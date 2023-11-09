﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Festival begins in Qingpu District highlighting intangible cultural heritage

﻿ Hu Min
  19:53 UTC+8, 2023-11-09       0
A monthlong festival has begun in Qingpu District highlighting Jiangnan cultural and intangible cultural heritage. The festival plans to tour a number of malls and communities.
Ti Gong

Two expats take photos of the opening ceremony.

For an authentic Jiagnan experience (regions in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River), Qingpu District is the perfect place, with a variety of intangible cultural heritage underway.

The district kicked off a Jiangnan guochao (China chic) month on Wednesday, featuring displays of cultural heritage gems throughout the coming month.

Qingpu District's 6,000-year history has given birth to the Fuquanshan Heritage Site, dubbed "a chronicle of Shanghai history." It also features the Songze Heritage Site and Qinglong Town Heritage Site, as well as a number of intangible cultural legacies represented with tianshange (folk songs sung in the field by farmers), apo (granny) tea, xuanjuan, a form of talking and singing art, Jiangnan sizhu (traditional string and wind music) and watermark prints.

Ti Gong

The opening ceremony attracts foreign residents.

At the Jiangnan bazaar during the opening ceremony at Lidoway, a cultural, tourism and shopping complex in Qingpu, people enjoyed jiaobai (wild rice shoots) leaf weaving, rice cake-making, and tubu (homespun cloth) dyeing techniques, on Wednesday night.

They also explored the beauty of Qingpu's watermark prints, and dined onXujing tangchao, or soup "stir-fry."

Hanfu (traditional Han-style clothing), cultural and creative products as well as products from Shanghai's time-honored brands like White Rabbit were also featured.

A bilingual performance was staged as Xujing Town is home to a number of mature international communities and schools, heralding beginning of the event, now in its third edition.

Throughout the month, the bazaar will make a touring display at shopping malls like Qingpu Wanda Mall, Wuyue Plaza and Qiaoziwan Plaza, as well as communities, schools and enterprises, enabling people to experience the inheritance and innovation of Jiangnan culture and its everlasting charm.

Ti Gong

Lidoway decorated for the opening ceremony

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
