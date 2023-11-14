﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Yangtze River Delta Cultural Industries Expo opens on November 16

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:52 UTC+8, 2023-11-14       0
Qingpu District will host the 4th Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo and will feature exhibits on art, vehicles, bamboo, and jewelry design.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:52 UTC+8, 2023-11-14       0
Yangtze River Delta Cultural Industries Expo opens on November 16
Ti Gong

The National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) will house exhibits on art, vehicles, bamboo, and jewelry design.

The 4th Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo will be held in Qingpu District from November 16 to 19, connecting global cultural businesses and giving the public a chance to experience art and culture.

At the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), four pavilions will house 100,000 square meters of comprehensive development, digital creative, cultural technology, cultural tourism integration, and urban quality life sections.

As one of the nation's largest cultural industries expos, it will bring together many leading companies and exceptional programs, demonstrating the region's cultural industries' vitality.

The expo will also feature coffee, overseas art, vehicle, bamboo and jewelry design exhibitions.

Yangtze River Delta Cultural Industries Expo opens on November 16
Ti Gong

Lamps with traditional Chinese cultural elements

More than 30 cafes and coffee brands will bring their traditional and award-winning products to the exhibition, enabling guests to sample a cup of aromatic coffee and open a coffee-related "mystery box" or "blind box." Innovating coffee flavors will be served.

Yong'an, the "hometown of bamboo in China," will exhibit food, mobile phone holders, and furnishings at the 3,000-square-meter bamboo culture booth.

With Delta Racing Team, a Shanghai-based racing team, visitors can experience thrilling FPV races and discover the joy of assembling racing cars at the auto culture display area.

Card exchange and jewelry appreciation are also part of the expo. Intangible cultural relics like Xuhang straw planting in Shanghai's Jiading District will also be displayed.

New experiences and applications will transport visitors to the metaverse in the cultural technology segment, which highlights digital technologies.

Metaverse, IP crossover, and culture-tourism integration forums will be hosted, along with cultural transaction events.

Yangtze River Delta Cultural Industries Expo opens on November 16
Ti Gong

A deer-shaped bookmark

Expo info:

Date: November 16-19

Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) 国家会展中心

Address: 333 Songze Avenue, Xujing Town, Qingpu District 上海市青浦区徐泾镇崧泽大道333号

Admission: Free with reservation required on the WeChat account of 长三角文博会

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangtze River
NECC
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     