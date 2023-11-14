Yangtze River Delta Cultural Industries Expo opens on November 16

Qingpu District will host the 4th Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo and will feature exhibits on art, vehicles, bamboo, and jewelry design.

Ti Gong

The 4th Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo will be held in Qingpu District from November 16 to 19, connecting global cultural businesses and giving the public a chance to experience art and culture.

At the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), four pavilions will house 100,000 square meters of comprehensive development, digital creative, cultural technology, cultural tourism integration, and urban quality life sections.

As one of the nation's largest cultural industries expos, it will bring together many leading companies and exceptional programs, demonstrating the region's cultural industries' vitality.



The expo will also feature coffee, overseas art, vehicle, bamboo and jewelry design exhibitions.

Ti Gong

More than 30 cafes and coffee brands will bring their traditional and award-winning products to the exhibition, enabling guests to sample a cup of aromatic coffee and open a coffee-related "mystery box" or "blind box." Innovating coffee flavors will be served.

Yong'an, the "hometown of bamboo in China," will exhibit food, mobile phone holders, and furnishings at the 3,000-square-meter bamboo culture booth.

With Delta Racing Team, a Shanghai-based racing team, visitors can experience thrilling FPV races and discover the joy of assembling racing cars at the auto culture display area.

Card exchange and jewelry appreciation are also part of the expo. Intangible cultural relics like Xuhang straw planting in Shanghai's Jiading District will also be displayed.

New experiences and applications will transport visitors to the metaverse in the cultural technology segment, which highlights digital technologies.

Metaverse, IP crossover, and culture-tourism integration forums will be hosted, along with cultural transaction events.

Ti Gong

Expo info:

Date: November 16-19

Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) 国家会展中心



Address: 333 Songze Avenue, Xujing Town, Qingpu District 上海市青浦区徐泾镇崧泽大道333号



Admission: Free with reservation required on the WeChat account of 长三角文博会

