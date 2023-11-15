﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Domingo named honorary president of Shangyin Opera House

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  15:50 UTC+8, 2023-11-15       0
Plácido Domingo hopes to visit Shanghai often after being named the Honorary Professor of the Shanghai Conservatory of Music and the Honorary President of the Shangyin Opera House.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  15:50 UTC+8, 2023-11-15       0

Plácido Domingo has promised to get more involved in the development of Chinese vocalists after being named Honorary President of Shangyin Opera House.

The Spanish opera maestro is on his fourth visit to Shanghai and gave a performance on Monday as part of the ongoing China Shanghai International Arts Festival.

Domingo named honorary president of Shangyin Opera House
Ti Gong

Plácido Domingo has been appointed as the Honorary Professor of the Shanghai Conservatory of Music.

"I visited Shanghai and took part in the International Arts Festival for the first time 22 years ago," Domingo stated. "Ever since my debut in China in 1988 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, the Chinese audience has forever been very kind and very enthusiastic with me."

On Tuesday, the 82-year-old toured the Shanghai Conservatory of Music and Shangyin Opera House with conservatory president Liao Changyong, an old acquaintance.

The two first met in 1997, when baritone Liao won the first prize at Domingo's Operalia Competition, an international competition for opera singers.

Domingo named honorary president of Shangyin Opera House
Ti Gong

Shanghai Conservatory of Music President Liao Changyong (right) announces the establishment of "Maestro Plácido Domingo's Studio."

Domingo and Liao collaborated on "Il Trovatore" at the Washington National Opera in 2000, with Domingo conducting Liao for his "Conte di Luna."

"The maestro played an important part in my career and growth as a singer," Liao said.

A "Maestro Plácido Domingo's Studio" has been established in the conservatory for future collaboration between the two sides.

"I am grateful for the two honors that you have bestowed upon me," Domingo said. "Having dedicated my entire life to music and to opera, I am committed to this genre forever."

Domingo named honorary president of Shangyin Opera House
Ti Gong

Domingo gives Liao a hug.

The maestro also lauded the Shangyin Opera House.

"It has a beautiful contemporary design with excellent acoustic... Perhaps one day I'll try it myself," he suggested. "The conservatory makes this complex the best possible environment for the preparation and nurturing of young talents, while giving them the opportunity to have access to an active performing arts theater."

"I look forward to returning to your city very soon and often."

Despite being largely a lirico-spinto tenor for most of his career, Domingo has transitioned from the tenor repertory to baritone since 2009 due to his advanced age. As of 2020, he has performed 151 different roles.

Domingo named honorary president of Shangyin Opera House
Ti Gong

Domingo performed in Shanghai on Monday.

"He has the voice of a 50-year-old. Given his age, his vitality and status on stage are an example for us," Liao said after Domingo's recital.

According to Liao, with the construction of Domingo's Studio, there will be numerous options for collaboration with the maestro, including master classes, opera concerts, and even an opera production workshop.

"I hope he can help broaden the vision of the students, stimulate their creativity, and improve their understanding of opera, just like he did for me 26 years ago," Liao said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai International Arts Festival
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     