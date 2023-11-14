'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 37: 辣不怕,怕不辣,不怕辣" (Là Bù Pà, Pà Bù Là, Bù Pà Là)

Awan Ahmed Zamir, from Pakistan, said learning Chinese phrases has been a roller-coaster ride for him. There are so many words and phrases with double meanings.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Awan Ahmed Zamir, from Pakistan, said learning Chinese phrases has been a roller-coaster ride for him. There are so many words and phrases with double meanings or completely different meanings. For example, the phrase "辣不怕,怕不辣,不怕辣" is related to the spicy dishes of Sichuan, Guizhou, and Hunan provinces respectively.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.