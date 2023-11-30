Bibliophile Yao's former residence collected books for Shanghai (Part 2)

As time goes by, what is the current appearance of the former residence? Join Michelle Qiao to visit Yao Guang's former residence in Zhangyan Town, Jinshan District.

In Zhangyan Town, Jinshan District, Shanghai, there is a rarely-seen five-courtyard residence. The owner, Yao Guang (1891-1945), was a famous bibliophile and literary figure during the late Qing Dynasty, and also the second director of the modern Jiangnan revolutionary literary society, the South Society. In 1937, when the Anti-Japanese War broke out, Yao Guang took refuge in the Shanghai Concession until his death. After the founding of the People's Republic of China, Yao's descendants donated Yao's collection of over 50,000 precious documents to the Shanghai Library, which became the first collection of the library.

As time goes by, what is the current appearance of the former residence? What new developments has Yao Guang's hometown of Zhangyan ushered in? Join Michelle Qiao to visit Yao Guang's former residence in Zhangyan Town, Jinshan District.