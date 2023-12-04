Li Qiang's solo-exhibition at Long Museum

"Private Garden," his solo exhibition is currently underway at Long Museum West Bund. This exhibition primarily showcases the artist's recent works since 2019.

In an incidental short trip, artist Li Qaing stumbled upon a desolate grassland. The withering yet tenacious wildflowers and weeds aroused his interest. Upon returning to his studio, the artist began using the images captured during this trip as source material for his pastel and oil paintings.

"Private Garden," his solo exhibition is currently underway at Long Museum West Bund. This exhibition primarily showcases the artist's recent works since 2019.

From these rugged and decaying scenes, he perceived something new – a palpable, vast vitality, which inspired Li's awareness of life.

The wildlands are overgrown with flowers and plants that seem to release their true wildness for the first time, and the originally elegant and fresh hues have transformed into deeper, heavier grays.

The composition, which is fragmented, rugged, and somewhat abrupt, creates a chaotic space towards a holographic direction. His feelings unfold layer by layer, and the coexistence of growth and decay in the forms imbues the canvas with a sense of compression.

"The works in the exhibition are actually traces of my continuous struggle to my 'old self'," said Li, "I am always attentive to contemporary social issues in China while seeking spiritual liberation through the pursuit of ultimate aesthetic as well."

Li is previous noted for his series of "Garden," but this new series reflect his deeper understanding of life.

Starting from this series of wilderness, he deliberately delves into themes of decay and death, striving to strip away adornments. The desolation of spiritual life propels his art toward a path of simple internal transcendence.

Unlike in the past, he no longer cautiously controls the composition or emphasizes clear hierarchies in technique. He has become more receptive to the raw sensations of his body, painting with a free and uninhibited spirit.

His brushstrokes are sharper and more dynamic, and the use of color is more subjective and unrestrained. Viewer might enter this emotionally intense, yet rational world filled with complex feelings, gradually seek out the cues that stimulate their subconscious.

Exhibit info

Date: Through January 14, 2024 (closed on Mondays). 10am-6pm

Venue: Long Museum West Bund

Address: 3398 Longteng Ave

龙腾大道3398号