Exhibition of Eastern and Western artworks at China Art Museum

"2023 East and West," an exhibition jointly organized by the Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts, Shanghai University, China Art Museum and Shanghai Artists Association, is showing at the China Art Museum through February 25, 2024.

Held every two years, "East and West" has become an important platform for the cooperation between the China Art Museum and the Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts of Shanghai University.

This exhibition invites 52 renowned artists from China, the United States, Italy, Belgium, Japan, and other countries, including Xi A-Xing, Ingrid Ledent and Brian Michael Reed. The 100 art forms on show vary from painting, sculpture, and installations to photography and new media.

According to Zhang Xiaoling, the curator of the exhibition, "Today's Western scholars are more aware of the oriental roots in Western modern and contemporary art. While at the same time, the modernity of Chinese art is not solely the outcome of impact from the West, but rather the two-way interaction between Western enlightenment and local awareness."

In fact, the exchange between Chinese and Western art has always been a topic of great importance since the reform and opening up of China. "Dialogue" is the word that facilitates exchanges and collisions between different cultures, ideas and artistic concepts. So this exhibition brings together artists from different countries with different cultural backgrounds in the form of "Dialogue."

These works not only provide a profound reinterpretation on the basis of traditional culture, but also present a mutual understanding of Eastern and Western art through artistic exchanges in the context of globalization.

During the exhibition, a series of academic seminars focusing on topics including "Chinese Modernization and New Thinking in Chinese Contemporary Art" and "The Future of Contemporary Art," might provide participants with a platform for in-depth reflection on the development of Chinese contemporary art.

Exhibit Info:

Date: Through February 25, 2024, 10am-6pm

Venue: Exhibition Hall 17, China Art Museum

Address: 205 Shangnan Rd



上南路205号