Feature / Art & Culture

East Branch of Shanghai Museum will partly open on February 2

Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  18:30 UTC+8, 2024-01-08       0
The trial opening of 'Bronze Exhibition Hall' and 'Star Over China,' occupying quarter of the total exhibition space will be unveiled first to the public.
Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  18:30 UTC+8, 2024-01-08       0
East Branch of Shanghai Museum will partly open on February 2

The spotlight of its "3+X" mode – The East Branch of Shanghai Museum – will partly open to the public on February 2.

The trial opening of "Bronze Exhibition Hall" and "Star Over China," occupying quarter of the total exhibition space will be unveiled first to the public.

To ensure the safety of personnel and the quality of visiting, reservations are limited to 8,000 people per day.

The project started in September 2017, aiming to form a cultural cluster effect with the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, Shanghai Library East, Oriental Art Center and other cultural facilities in the neighborhood.

Covering an area of about 46,000 square meters, with a total floor area of 113,200 square meters, the six-story building also includes two underground floors.

"It may take visitors three whole days to walk around all the exhibitions inside the east branch of Shanghai Museum," said Chu Xiaobo, director of the Shanghai Museum.

The museum houses 20 exhibition halls and interactive experience spaces, including 13 permanent exhibitions of cultural relics, four interactive experience spaces and three special exhibition halls.

Each floor reserves a sitting area, shopping, and dining or coffee area to meet the diverse needs of visitors.

More than 80 percent of the exhibition including "Shanghai Style Calligraphy and Painting" and "The Calligraphy of Zhao Puchu" will be opened to the public by the end of June.

The much-adored exhibition hall of "Chinese calligraphy through the ages" and "Chinese paintings through the ages" will open at the end of November, marking the official implementation of the east branch of Shanghai Museum.

In addition, the north branch of Shanghai Museum, sited on the Yangpu riverfront, is still under construction. It is not only targeted to become a world-class museum of ancient ships and archaeology but also a global first-class underwater archaeology research center.

3 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›



Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Oriental Art Center
Shanghai Library
Yangpu
Shanghai Museum
Shanghai Science and Technology Museum
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     