Egyptian exhibition sure to be most anticipated at Shanghai Museum this year

Running from July 19 to August 17, 2025, the one-year exhibition boasts the world's largest and Asia's highest level of ancient Egyptian cultural relics seen outside the country of Egypt.

It is also China's first cooperation with the Egyptian government, a comprehensive unveiling of the ancient Egyptian civilization, and the latest archaeological discoveries through this "super exhibition."

"More than 95 percent of the Egyptian artifacts in this show are coming to Asia for the first time," said Chu Xiaobo, director at the Shanghai Museum, "Our team have had several rounds of discussions with the Egyptian side, and we feel so fortunate that the exhibition will finally land at Shanghai Museum this year."

Occupying three exhibition halls on the first floor at the Shanghai Museum (people's square), the exhibition will display nearly 500 groups of 800 ancient Egyptian artifacts.

To echo with the exhibition on the first floor, "Disappearing Pharaoh Khufu" an immersive exhibition will be held simultaneously on the second floor at the museum.

Through the top virtual reality technology, visitors are able to travel back to the mysterious Egyptian civilization 4,500 years ago via a 45-minute digital experience.

Beside the exhibition organized in Shanghai, the Shanghai Museum will also arrange a group of overseas exhibitions selected from its own collection to spread the charm of traditional Chinese culture and art to more people.

Among them, "China's Han Dynasty cultural relics exhibition" will be on display in Hungary from January to June, showing the artistic and cultural achievements of China during the Han Dynasty (206 BC-AD 220).

"The World of Marco Polo" will be shown from April to September in Italy" and "The Beauty of Chinese Ceramics" in Japan from October to March, 2025.