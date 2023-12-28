Top stars: We look at popular French and Chinese film stars

As Sino-French collaborations continue in the film industry, we look at some of the most popular stars in the other country.

Popular French film stars with Chinese audiences

Alain Delon

A charming screen presence and legend, Alain Delon is regarded as one of the world's most handsome men. His portrayal of a passionate action hero in the most representative film "Zorro" was extremely popular with Chinese movie buffs when it was released in the late 1970s. In 1987, Delon came to China for the first time. He was also France Pavilion's image ambassador during the Shanghai World Expo in 2010.

Catherine Deneuve

The famous actress is known as the epitome of French chic with classic roles in acclaimed movies such as "The Last Metro," "8 Women," "On My Way," and "The Truth About Catherine." In June of 2006, Deneuve arrived in Shanghai to receive the Outstanding Artistic Contribution to Cinematics honor at the 9th Shanghai International Film Festival.

Jean Reno

The French actor impressed Chinese audiences with his depiction of a professional assassin in Luc Besson's crime thriller "Léon: The Professional." He has starred in many successful movies such as "The Crimson Rivers," "The Big Blue," "The DaVinci Code," and "Mission: Impossible." In 2017, Reno collaborated with Hong Kong filmmaker Stephen Fung and actor Andy Lau on the action film "The Adventurers."

Isabelle Huppert

The legend of French cinema has starred in more than 120 movies, among which "The Piano Teacher," "Story of Women," "A Judgement in Stone," and "Elle" are the best known. She has garnered numerous film prizes, including a Golden Bear for lifetime achievement at the Berlin International Film Festival and Best Actress honor at the film festivals of both Cannes and Venice. She was the recipient of the Outstanding Artistic Contribution to Cinematics honor at the 12th Shanghai International Film Festival.

Juliette Binoche

With many credits including "The Unbearable Lightness of Being," "The Lovers on the Bridge," "The English Patient," and "Chocolat," Binoche is adept at depicting varied complex characters on screen. The internationally acclaimed actress collaborated with celebrated Chinese filmmaker Hou Hsiao-hsien on the drama film "Flight of the Red Balloon." She is also a friend of many Chinese directors such as Jia Zhangke.

Sophie Marceau

One of the most beautiful Frenchwomen of all time, Marceau has graced the cinema with many memorable roles. Her representative movies include "La Boum," "Fanfan," "Braveheart," and "Firelight." Marceau performed "La vie en Rose" with Chinese singer Liu Huan on the stage of China Central Television's 2014 Spring Festival Gala. In 2018, she also walked the red carpet at the closing ceremony of the 18th Shanghai International Film Festival.

Audrey Tautou

The French actress first stunned Chinese audiences with her portrayal of a quirky and compassionate young waitress in the 2001 romance film "Amelie." Tautou's acting in "The DaVinci Code," and "Coco avant Chanel" was also impressive. In 2017, the versatile actress presented a photography exhibition in China, featuring photographs she took during filming and her everyday life.

Timothée Chalamet

The New York-born actor grew up spending summers in France as his father is French. His breakout role in the 2017 drama "Call Me By Your Name" won him a Best Actor Oscar nomination. He has also starred in films "Beautiful Boy," "The King," "Little Women," and "Dune." For his romantic and charming roles on screen, Chinese audiences often call the actor "Sweet Tea."

Chinese film stars popular with French audiences (many have received the Order of Arts and Letters to recognize their contribution to the influence of the arts and letters in France and the world).

Jackie Chan

Kung fu legend Jackie Chan is hailed by movie fans worldwide for doing his own difficult and dangerous stunts. The star who began his career as an anonymous stuntman is also the winner of an honorary Oscar.

With more than 200 films under his belt, including "Police Story," "Rumble in the Bronx," and "Rush Hour," he has helped spread the popularity of Chinese Kung Fu cinema to the world with a signature combination of martial arts prowess and cheeky humor.

Chan has attended the Cannes Film Festival many times. In 2012, he brought his 101st film "CZ12" to the festival and won hails from the audience.

Ge You

Ge You was the first Chinese actor to receive a Cannes Best Actor Award, for his role in Zhang Yimou's 1994 movie "To Live." The actor is also famous for his comedic roles in Feng Xiaogang's comedy films to celebrate the New Year, such as "The Dream Factory," "Sorry Baby," "Happy Funeral," "Cell Phone," and "If You Are the One." Most were box office hits.

Tony Leung

The Hong Kong actor, known for "Hero," "Infernal Affairs," and "Lust, Caution" is a legend of Chinese cinema. Owing to his acting in Wong Kar-wai's drama film "In the Mood for Love," Leung won the Best Actor Award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2000. In 2023, he won a lifetime achievement award at the Venice Film Festival. The actor is adept at diverse roles in a wide variety of genres.

Jiang Wen

The actor and director enjoys a high reputation in France. In 2000, his film "Devils on the Doorstep" won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival. He is famous for "Hibiscus Town," "Let the Bullets Fly," and "Hidden Man." In 1987, the actor starred in the Sino-French co-production "Tears of the Bridal Sedan," where his acting was impressive.

Maggie Cheung

Hong Kong actress Maggie Cheung won the Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2004 for her role in the drama film "Clean" by French director Olivier Assayas. Cheung and Assayas' first film cooperation was the 1996 French comedy film "Irma Vep." The actress has received many honors for her acting in "A Fishy Story," "Center Stage," "Comrades: Almost a Love Story," and "In the Mood for Love."

Gong Li

Chinese actress Gong Li stunned many French movie buffs with her acting in "Farewell My Concubine." The film won the Palme d'Or prize at the 1993 Cannes Film Festival. With many credits including "Red Sorghum" and "The Story of Qiu Ju," the talented actress has been invited to chair jury panels of a few international film festivals. Many movie fans have been captivated by her stunning beauty and elegance on the screen.

Liu Ye

Liu Ye is known to foreign audiences for his excellent performance in the 2002 Sino-French co-production "The Little Chinese Seamstress." The film was also France's nominee for Best Foreign Film at the Golden Globe Awards. His credits also include "Police Story 2013," "Cock and Bull," and "Island Keeper." He was also appointed an honorary citizen of Nice for his contribution to the promotion of the Cote d'Azur region.

Zhang Ziyi

The famous actress has helped take Chinese cinema to an international audience through "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," "House of Flying Daggers," and "2046." She was invited to be a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006. In 2019, Zhang became the first Asian actress and the youngest female filmmaker to attend a Cannes Film Festival masterclass.