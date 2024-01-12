Industries prepare for 11th Design Shanghai

Asia's leading design event, 'Design Shanghai,' (June 19-22) at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center promises to again be a landmark event.

Asia's leading design event, "Design Shanghai," is set to unfold from June 19 through 22 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, marking a new era of design innovation and international collaboration.

Over the past decade, Design Shanghai has showcased over 2,500 design brands from more than 30 countries, witnessing China's rapid design evolution and establishing itself as a key platform for global design innovation and exchanges. The 11th edition promises to be a landmark event.

Design Shanghai 2024 will feature the eagerly anticipated Pavilion 4 dedicated to New Materials and Applications. Alongside, Pavilion 3, focusing on Lifestyle and Accessory Design, has been upgraded to further explore the fusion and balance of Eastern and Western design philosophies.

"Over the past decade, we have successfully introduced numerous overseas brands to China's emerging market and aided Chinese brands in global communication, altering perceptions of Chinese design," said Tan Zhuo, founder and director of Design Shanghai. "In the next decade, we aim to continue these efforts, convincing overseas media and markets of the strength and creativity of Chinese design."

This year, Pavilion 4 will showcase innovative materials, serving as an inspirational hub for material designers, engineers, product designers, architects, interior designers, and artists, offering cutting-edge solutions and inspiration.

Chris Lefteri, a world-leading expert in materials and CMF (Color, Material, Finishing), masterminded a unique exhibit titled "Materials First" for Design Shanghai. This exhibit, ingeniously using cardboard to create both horizontal and vertical planes, places materials at the core of the creative process. This approach is not only about showcasing material innovation but also about embedding sustainable circular design principles into the exhibition's fabric.

The "Rong: Casting Design Exhibition," is another big highlight in Pavilion 4. This exhibition represents the ninth installment in a series exploring traditional Chinese materials and crafts, following themes such as bamboo, silk, clay, bronze, paper, mortise and tenon joints, dyeing, and weaving. The focus of this edition is "Casting" – a process steeped in Chinese artisanal history.

It invites 46 designers and artists from diverse backgrounds to engage in creative endeavors and work with a diverse range of materials, including metals, organic glass, and plastics, to explore the limitless possibilities of casting in the realm of modern design.

Pavilion 3, the center for Lifestyle and Accessory Design, has been expanded to showcase an array of design marvels in soft decorations, fragrances, accessories, textiles, tableware, carpets, wallpapers, paint, and art. This year, the pavilion introduces a special focus on greenery and floral design, adding a touch of nature's beauty.

Curated by designer Chen Min, the "neooold" exhibition, themed "Performing Arts," will display works by artists and craftsmen including Aldo Bakker, Masataka Hosoo, and Hans Tan, covering ceramics, metalwork, weaving, and lacquer, and sharing stories of traditional craft preservation and evolution.

Pavilion 2, dedicated to Kitchen and Bathroom Design, will feature high-end sanitary ware and cabinet brands, showcasing innovative products and efficient spatial solutions, while Pavilion 1 will gather a vast array of international high-end design brands and talented independent designers, serving as an excellent platform for interaction between global design brands and Asia's most influential architects, interior designers, real estate developers, retailers, and private buyers.

