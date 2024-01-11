'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 45: 胡说八道(Hu Shuo Ba Dao)

Veronica, from Moscow, developed an affinity for the phrase through her love of watching many Chinese TV series.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Veronica, from Moscow, developed an affinity for the phrase "胡说八道" through her love of watching many Chinese TV series. This phrase accurately reflects people's emotions and is effectively used to describe absurd comments or theories. What Veronica finds particularly intriguing about the Chinese language is that a simple phrase like "胡说八道" can encompass so much meaning within it. If you're interested in the eight different meanings of this phrase, please check out the video.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.