Register now on City News Service!Citizen Art Night School offering courses for foreigners

Shanghai Public Art Museum is offering 11 courses in English with professional instructors in a number of artistic disciplines from traditional music to jazz and ballroom dancing.

From April to June this year, Shanghai Public Art Museum will provide 11 courses in English based on the "Citizen Art Night School" plan which aims to improve artistic accomplishment and humanistic qualities.

Professional instructors and diverse venues are involved in the program. Don't hesitate to use the link to sign up for the courses you are interested in since the maximum number of students for each course is 25.

The courses will begin in the first week of April.

Register by scanning QR code. Deadline: 17th this month.

1. Jazz Music

Acquire fundamental singing techniques and grasp the essence of jazz music. Groove to the infectious rhythms and explore the thrill of spontaneous improvisation.

Instructor

Joey Lu, pianist, vocalist, composer, band leader and arranger.

Date: Tuesday 7pm-8:30pm



Venue: Room 305, Shanghai Mass Art Museum

Address: 25 Guyi Rd

Admission: 500 yuan (US$70) for 12 sessions

2. Handpan & Percussion

Using hand discs and percussion to truly sense the essence of rhythm and beat. This course will transform musical styles and rhythms from various regions into hand disc compositions, progressing from the simple to the profound.

Instructor

D. M. Yuan, Sela Cajon artist and Spanish DG percussion brand spokesperson

Date: Monday, 7pm-8:30pm



Venue: Room 309, Shanghai Mass Art Museum

Address: 125 Guyi Rd

Admission: 1000 yuan for 12 sessions (Including Instrument)

3. Shanghai Dialect Workshop

The workshop introduces Shanghai's culture by teaching fundamental Shanghainese words and phrases while emphasizing both instruction and practical application.

Instructor

Chen Ruiqi. Stage name: Chen Chuanji. Shanghai Wu Yun Pingtan troupe commentator, director of Shanghai Folk Literature and Art Association

Date: Wednesday 7pm-8:30pm



Venue: Room 307, Shanghai Mass Art Museum

Address: 125 Guyi Rd

Admission: 500 yuan for 12 sessions

4. Tea Art

Teaching foreigners about this traditional culture fosters cross-cultural exchanges and mutual understanding while cultivating friendship and cooperation among diverse nations and ethnicities

Instructor

Ran Ling, national level tea art master, tea maker, tea assessor, and scholar of non-heritage tea learning in the Northern Song Dynasty Palace

Date: Monday 7pm-8:30pm



Venue: Shanghai Mass Art Museum

Address: 125 Guyi Rd

Admission: 500 yuan for 12 sessions (including material)

5. Guqin (instrument)

The curriculum encompasses fundamental finger techniques, music score interpretation, artistic appreciation, and performance of renowned Guqin pieces.

Instructor

Zhong Zhiyue, a high-caliber talent engaged by the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, associate professor in the Department of Folk Music

Date: Monday 7pm-8:30pm



Venue: Room 308, Shanghai Mass Art Museum

Address: 125 Guyi Rd

Admission: 500 yuan for 12 sessions

6. Water Sleeve

Be familiar with the characteristics of a Chinese opera performance and the interpretation and communication of traditional Chinese culture.

Instructor

Shanghai Huaiju Opera Troupe outstanding young actor

Date: Monday 7pm-8:30pm



Venue: Rehearsal Hall, 4/F, Business Bldg, Shanghai Huaiju Opera Troupe

Address: No.50, Lane 155, Weihai Rd

Admission: 640 yuan for 12 sessions

7. Chinese Dim Sum

Introducing the characteristics of Jiangnan refreshments, learn about the ingredients, the traditional snacks of the Jiangnan region, and how to master the skill of making refreshments.

Instructor

Zhong Jun, Marriott Hotel master chef

Date: Tuesday 7pm-8:30pm, April-June



Venue: Room 103, Zhengfei Bldg

Address: 125 Guyi Rd

Admission: 640 yuan for 12 sessions (including material)

8. Martial Arts

Learning "Jingwu Mistery." The structure of routine not only absorbs the advantages of each, but also highlights its characteristics, rich and colorful content, and has practical value and fitness value.

Instructor

Liu Botao, national level I referee, national level I athlete, national level V of Chinese Wushu

Date: Tuesday 7pm-8:30pm



Venue: Jingwu Sport Association

Address: Lane1702, No. 30 Sichuan Rd N.

Admission: 500 yuan for 12 sessions

9. Blackpool Sequence Dance

Sequence dance is the derivative of ballroom dance from the European traditional court social dance to modern ballroom dance. Coupled with the orderly presentation of two or more people, let the participants fully enjoy the pleasant experience brought by the combination of dance and music.

Instructor

Maimai Yao, a bachelor's degree in international standard ballroom dance from China's Communication University.

Date: Wednesday 7pm-8:30pm



Venue: Room 106, Zhengfei Bldg

Address: 125 Guyi Rd

Admission: 500 yuan for 12 sessions

10. Calligraphy

By using instructions to understand the composition of brushwork, calligraphy, rules, and ink methods, you can learn how to appreciate the classic calligraphy works of past dynasties and complete a complete calligraphy independently from your own aesthetic perspective works.

Instructor

Xie Shun, a Member of the Shanghai Calligraphers Association, distinguished lecturer at Shanghai Painting and Calligraphy Institute.

Date: Thursday 7pm-8:30pm



Venue: Room 104, Zheng Fei Bldg

Address: 125 Guyi Rd

Admission: 700 yuan for 12 sessions (including material)

11. Traditional Handcraft

Teaching hand sewing and embroidery, explanations and discussions of silk culture, embroidery culture, sachet culture, traditional Chinese patterns, and explanations of their meanings.

Instructors

Cindia Zhou, specializing in intangible cultural heritage – advanced embroidery techniques

Ying Tang(Tina), intangible cultural heritage teaching teacher

Jing Li(Maggie), intangible cultural heritage teaching teacher

Chen Yant(Sally), asssistant, backbone teacher of enterprise activities at Shanghai Federation of Trade Unions Staff School

Date: Thursday 7pm-8:30pm



Venue: Room 105, Zheng Fei bldg

Address: 125 Guyi Rd

Admission: 700 yuan for 12 sessions (including material)