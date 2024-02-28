'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 51: 显眼包 (Xian Yan Bao)

Have you ever been referred to as a "显眼包"? This Chinese phrase literally means "eye-catching person." Do you like it?

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Have you ever been referred to as a "显眼包"? This Chinese phrase literally means "eye-catching person." Do you like it? Egor from Russia thinks it perfectly describes a situation where you are different from others, but without any negative connotations. Let's hear what he says about it!

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.