Artworks of Lin Fengmian and Wu Guanzhong on show at China Art Museum

Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  14:20 UTC+8, 2024-03-01
"Pictures of China: Artworks by Lin Fengmian and Wu Guanzhong" is currently underway at China Art Museum through May 5.
"The Autumn Heron," by Lin Fengmian

"Willows," by Lin Fengmian

"Pictures of China: Artworks by Lin Fengmian and Wu Guanzhong" is currently underway at China Art Museum through May 5.

The two heavyweight names are indelible ones in China's modern art history.

Nearly 100 years ago, "Where would Chinese painting go?" was among artists especially in face of the impact and influence of Western culture.

However, Lin Fengmian (1900-1991) and Wu Guanzhong (1919-2010) give their splendid answers under their brushstrokes through referring of Western technique with an Oriental aesthetics.

The exhibition brings together 200 pieces (groups) of representative works created by the two artists during different periods, forming an epic dialog between the two great masters of the painting world.

In fact, the artistic path of Lin and Wu began in the East, fused with the West, and then influenced the world with a mutual understanding of Eastern and Western civilizations.

Lin, a prominent figure in 20th-century Chinese art, is renowned for his role in founding modern art education in China and pioneering the modern art movement in the country.

"The value of a person is built on the foundation of morality. Therefore, an artist must also strive to be a person of moral integrity," Lin once said.

In his personal life, he exuded gentleness and humility, calmly tutored his students and gracefully accepted misunderstandings or critiques from his peers toward his art. Frankly speaking, Lin's art is much ahead of his time, and he never abandons on his art path.

A lover of literature, he valued much in contemplation. His works are refined in style and rich in content, conveying a nuanced expression of sorrow.

He also extensively absorbed "nutrients" from various folk arts and reinterpreted Cubism's free handling of time and space through Chinese opera.

Lin is widely recognized for his status in the pinnacle of the Western and Eastern art world.

"Screen Wall," by Wu Guanzhong

"Paddy Field," by Wu Guanzhong

Wu, Lin's student, aims to explore his own art path based on Lin's concept of fusing the Western and Eastern art.

Wu's contributions extended across diverse domains, encompassing painting, writing, art criticism to education. In his quest to modernize traditional Chinese painting and nationalize oil painting, Wu forged a new paradigm for ink art and a fresh perspective for Chinese oil painting.

Wu opened a new chapter in modern-style ink painting. Though not as refined in brushwork as traditional ink painting, his paintings radiate an impressive Eastern charm. His unconventional assertions, such as "brush and ink values zero," actually shattered monotony in the Chinese art world with a new expressive art language.

Exhibit Info:

Date: Through May 5 (closed on Mondays), 10am-6pm

Venue: China Art Museum

Address: 205 Shangnan Rd

上南路205号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
