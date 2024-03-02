Feature / Art & Culture

Arina visits Elliott Erwitt's exhibition at Fotografiska

Arina Yakupova
Yan Jingyang
Dai Qian
Arina Yakupova Yan Jingyang Dai Qian
  14:32 UTC+8, 2024-03-03       0
Elliott Erwitt is considered one of the most influential black-and-white photographers of the 20th century. His works are emotional, spontaneous, and full of irony.
Arina Yakupova
Yan Jingyang
Dai Qian
Arina Yakupova Yan Jingyang Dai Qian
  14:32 UTC+8, 2024-03-03       0

Elliott Erwitt is considered one of the most influential black-and-white photographers of the 20th century. His works are emotional, spontaneous, and full of irony.

Arina visits the exhibition "Through the Playful Eyes of Elliott Erwitt" at Fotografiska. The museum's curator, Jessica Jarl, gives her a guided tour around the exhibition.

Shot by Yan Jingyang, Dai Qian. Edited by Arina Yakupova. Reported by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

Photography possesses the remarkable ability to evoke profound emotions in individuals. Such was the mastery exhibited by American photographer Elliott Erwitt. He gained widespread acclaim for his black-and-white images, distinguished by their subtle irony.

Born to Russian immigrants, Erwitt began his journey in France, then moved to Italy, later pursuing his education in America, and rose to fame once again in France, where he served in the army in the 1950s, capturing the lives of his comrades.

It was his keen eye for the humorous aspects of daily life that attracted the attention of Magnum Photos, where he found his place among esteemed photographers.

Over the years, Erwitt's lens immortalized numerous prominent figures, including Jackie Kennedy, Grace Kelly, Marilyn Monroe, Nikita Khrushchev, Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger.

Yet, amidst these notable subjects, Erwitt found joy in his cherished hobby of photographing dogs.

As Erwitt eloquently expressed: "Little occurs when one remains confined at home. I invariably carry my camera and capture whatever piques my interest".

He harbored a sincere conviction that commissioned assignments could compromise their inherent authenticity due to the initial parameters set by clients.

Consequently, he conscientiously carried two cameras during commercial shoots: one dedicated to commissioned work and the other to nurture his creative vision.

Until his passing in 2023, Erwitt steadfastly adhered to the art of shooting on film.

Arina visits Elliott Erwitt's exhibition at Fotografiska
Sun Chao / SHINE

"California,1955" by Elliott Erwitt.

One of EErwitt's most iconic photographs depicts a famous scene that unfolded during the American-Soviet summit in 1959.

Erwitt had initially traveled to the Soviet Union to photograph Westinghouse refrigerators at an industrial exhibition.

However, an unexpected turn of events occurred when the Vice President of the United States coincidentally visited on a state visit.

Promptly redirected, Erwitt witnessed the historic meeting between Richard Nixon and Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.

It was during this encounter that he captured his most famous photograph, known as the "kitchen debate," where the Vice President is depicted pointing his finger at the lapel of Khrushchev.

The image captures Khrushchev and Nixon, the future President of the United States, locked in a gaze before articulating their political positions.

This iconic moment became a symbol of the tense relations between the two great superpowers of that era.

Erwitt's photograph stands as a classic example of photojournalism, immortalizing significant moments in world history.

Arina visits Elliott Erwitt's exhibition at Fotografiska
Arina Yakupova / SHINE

"USSR, 1959. Nikita Khrushchev and Richard Nixon" by Elliott Erwitt.

You can visit an exhibition dedicated to Elliott Erwitt at Fotografiaka's branch in Shanghai from March 1 to June 2, 2024.

Arina visits Elliott Erwitt's exhibition at Fotografiska
Sun Chao / SHINE

Arina at the exhibition.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     