Arina visits Elliott Erwitt's exhibition at Fotografiska

Elliott Erwitt is considered one of the most influential black-and-white photographers of the 20th century. His works are emotional, spontaneous, and full of irony.

Arina visits the exhibition "Through the Playful Eyes of Elliott Erwitt" at Fotografiska. The museum's curator, Jessica Jarl, gives her a guided tour around the exhibition.

Photography possesses the remarkable ability to evoke profound emotions in individuals. Such was the mastery exhibited by American photographer Elliott Erwitt. He gained widespread acclaim for his black-and-white images, distinguished by their subtle irony.

Born to Russian immigrants, Erwitt began his journey in France, then moved to Italy, later pursuing his education in America, and rose to fame once again in France, where he served in the army in the 1950s, capturing the lives of his comrades.

It was his keen eye for the humorous aspects of daily life that attracted the attention of Magnum Photos, where he found his place among esteemed photographers.



Over the years, Erwitt's lens immortalized numerous prominent figures, including Jackie Kennedy, Grace Kelly, Marilyn Monroe, Nikita Khrushchev, Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger.

Yet, amidst these notable subjects, Erwitt found joy in his cherished hobby of photographing dogs.

As Erwitt eloquently expressed: "Little occurs when one remains confined at home. I invariably carry my camera and capture whatever piques my interest".

He harbored a sincere conviction that commissioned assignments could compromise their inherent authenticity due to the initial parameters set by clients.

Consequently, he conscientiously carried two cameras during commercial shoots: one dedicated to commissioned work and the other to nurture his creative vision.

Until his passing in 2023, Erwitt steadfastly adhered to the art of shooting on film.

Sun Chao / SHINE

One of EErwitt's most iconic photographs depicts a famous scene that unfolded during the American-Soviet summit in 1959.

Erwitt had initially traveled to the Soviet Union to photograph Westinghouse refrigerators at an industrial exhibition.

However, an unexpected turn of events occurred when the Vice President of the United States coincidentally visited on a state visit.

Promptly redirected, Erwitt witnessed the historic meeting between Richard Nixon and Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.

It was during this encounter that he captured his most famous photograph, known as the "kitchen debate," where the Vice President is depicted pointing his finger at the lapel of Khrushchev.

The image captures Khrushchev and Nixon, the future President of the United States, locked in a gaze before articulating their political positions.

This iconic moment became a symbol of the tense relations between the two great superpowers of that era.

Erwitt's photograph stands as a classic example of photojournalism, immortalizing significant moments in world history.

Arina Yakupova / SHINE

You can visit an exhibition dedicated to Elliott Erwitt at Fotografiaka's branch in Shanghai from March 1 to June 2, 2024.