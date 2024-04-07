Behind the curtains: drama, classical music, ballet in Shanghai
14:29 UTC+8, 2024-04-07 0
In this episode of 'Shanghai Like a Local,' Arina provides insights into Shanghai's theater scene.
14:29 UTC+8, 2024-04-07 0
In this episode of 'Shanghai Like a Local,' Arina provides insights into Shanghai's theater scene. She takes you to the city's oldest Western-style theater, gives a glimpse of a rehearsal at the Shanghai Symphony Hall, and outlines the etiquette for attending ballet performances at the International Dance Center. Tune in for an exploration of Shanghai's vibrant theatre realm!
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports