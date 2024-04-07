Feature / Art & Culture

Behind the curtains: drama, classical music, ballet in Shanghai

Arina Yakupova
Ma Xuefeng
Arina Yakupova Ma Xuefeng
  14:29 UTC+8, 2024-04-07       0
In this episode of 'Shanghai Like a Local,' Arina provides insights into Shanghai's theater scene.
Arina Yakupova
Ma Xuefeng
Arina Yakupova Ma Xuefeng
  14:29 UTC+8, 2024-04-07       0

In this episode of 'Shanghai Like a Local,' Arina provides insights into Shanghai's theater scene. She takes you to the city's oldest Western-style theater, gives a glimpse of a rehearsal at the Shanghai Symphony Hall, and outlines the etiquette for attending ballet performances at the International Dance Center. Tune in for an exploration of Shanghai's vibrant theatre realm!

Shot by Ma Xuefeng. Edited by Arina Yakupova, Zhong Youyang, Wang Xinzhou. Reported by Ma Yue, Yao Minji, Xu Wei, Li Xueqing. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     