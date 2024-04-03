'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 56: 搭子 (Da Zi)

Da Zi is a quite popular buzzword on Chinese social media these years. It refers to a casual friendship when you just want someone to eat with or shop together.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Da Zi is a quite popular buzzword on Chinese social media these years. It refers to a casual friendship when you just want someone to eat with or shop together, such as 饭搭子 "Fan Da Zi."

As for Brazil-born reporter Rafael, when going out socializing with his Chinese friends, the phrase "Da Zi" shortens the distance between him and his Chinese friends.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.