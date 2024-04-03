Moution + Roksanda show off chic styles at Shanghai Fashion Week

Moution, a leading Chinese fashionable outdoor brand, showcased 52 dresses in 17 brilliant hues at Shanghai Fashion Week in partnership with British designer brand Roksanda.

Moution, a leading Chinese chic and lightweight outdoor brand, debuted at Shanghai Fashion Week on Sunday, exhibiting a groundbreaking collaboration with the renowned British designer brand Roksanda.

This is Moution's debut appearance in China after a remarkable display at London Fashion Week, where the Moution x Roksanda capsule collection was shown at Tate Britain.

Bridging the seductive elegance of British design with the lively energy of light sports, the cooperation brilliantly embodied a modern spirit and a quest for comfortable aesthetics in Shanghai, debuting new menswear and accessories alongside collaboration pieces.

The runway display included 52 dresses in 17 vivid colors and 13 accessories. Notably, Moution's exclusive technology-infused sun protection line drew attention, with innovative designs in classic short and long sun-protective clothing, pants, and skirts, as well as practical and fashionable sun hats, face masks, and sunglasses, providing a comprehensive solution to UV and environmental protection.

The collection also featured a variety of tops, such as short zip hoodies, capes, long cardigans, and layering choices such as long-sleeve and short-sleeve T-shirts, as well as leggings, cycling shorts, and flared pants, encouraging a creative mix-and-match look.

The collection highlighted Roksanda's distinctive bold color contrasts, sculptural shapes, modern draping cuts, inventive fabric use, and meticulous attention to detail, presenting an artistic exploration of modern women's diverse lifestyles.

The inclusion of Moution's exclusive cooling-fresh titanium technology in the sun-protective fabrics is a standout feature of this cooperation. Moution, a pioneer in China for yarn-based sun-protective apparel, incorporates titanium dioxide UV blockers right into the yarn, offering exceptional protection that retains UPF50+ efficiency even after 100 washes.

The Moution x Roksanda collection exudes lightness, romance, casual elegance, and freedom, with daily wear options that blur the distinction between urban commutes and vacation travel.

The partnership is unquestionably a strategic move that capitalizes on China's expanding lightweight outdoor market, which has a potential audience of 730 million.

This large demographic highlights a significant growth opportunity for the sports and outdoor retail sectors. Given the growing global interest in lightweight outdoor activities, this collaboration is a timely and innovative response that bridges the gap between light sports apparel and fashion-forward design.