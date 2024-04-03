﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Moution + Roksanda show off chic styles at Shanghai Fashion Week

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  16:54 UTC+8, 2024-04-03       0
Moution, a leading Chinese fashionable outdoor brand, showcased 52 dresses in 17 brilliant hues at Shanghai Fashion Week in partnership with British designer brand Roksanda.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  16:54 UTC+8, 2024-04-03       0
Moution + Roksanda show off chic styles at Shanghai Fashion Week

The runway display includes 52 dresses in 17 vivid colors and 13 accessories.

Moution, a leading Chinese chic and lightweight outdoor brand, debuted at Shanghai Fashion Week on Sunday, exhibiting a groundbreaking collaboration with the renowned British designer brand Roksanda.

This is Moution's debut appearance in China after a remarkable display at London Fashion Week, where the Moution x Roksanda capsule collection was shown at Tate Britain.

Bridging the seductive elegance of British design with the lively energy of light sports, the cooperation brilliantly embodied a modern spirit and a quest for comfortable aesthetics in Shanghai, debuting new menswear and accessories alongside collaboration pieces.

The runway display included 52 dresses in 17 vivid colors and 13 accessories. Notably, Moution's exclusive technology-infused sun protection line drew attention, with innovative designs in classic short and long sun-protective clothing, pants, and skirts, as well as practical and fashionable sun hats, face masks, and sunglasses, providing a comprehensive solution to UV and environmental protection.

The collection also featured a variety of tops, such as short zip hoodies, capes, long cardigans, and layering choices such as long-sleeve and short-sleeve T-shirts, as well as leggings, cycling shorts, and flared pants, encouraging a creative mix-and-match look.

Moution + Roksanda show off chic styles at Shanghai Fashion Week

The collection highlighted Roksanda's distinctive bold color contrasts.

The collection highlighted Roksanda's distinctive bold color contrasts, sculptural shapes, modern draping cuts, inventive fabric use, and meticulous attention to detail, presenting an artistic exploration of modern women's diverse lifestyles.

The inclusion of Moution's exclusive cooling-fresh titanium technology in the sun-protective fabrics is a standout feature of this cooperation. Moution, a pioneer in China for yarn-based sun-protective apparel, incorporates titanium dioxide UV blockers right into the yarn, offering exceptional protection that retains UPF50+ efficiency even after 100 washes.

The Moution x Roksanda collection exudes lightness, romance, casual elegance, and freedom, with daily wear options that blur the distinction between urban commutes and vacation travel.

The partnership is unquestionably a strategic move that capitalizes on China's expanding lightweight outdoor market, which has a potential audience of 730 million.

This large demographic highlights a significant growth opportunity for the sports and outdoor retail sectors. Given the growing global interest in lightweight outdoor activities, this collaboration is a timely and innovative response that bridges the gap between light sports apparel and fashion-forward design.

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     