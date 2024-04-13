﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Musical festival ends, but the show goes on

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:11 UTC+8, 2024-04-13       0
The curtain has come down on the 2024 Shanghai International Musical Festival with a forum at Shanghai Culture Square where professionals shared their insights on music industry.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:11 UTC+8, 2024-04-13       0

The curtain has come down on the 2024 Shanghai International Musical Festival with a forum at Shanghai Culture Square where professionals shared their insights on the music industry.

Among them were American musical director and choreographer Joey McKneely, German musical actor Martin Markert, as well as managers and directors from Japan and South Korea.

Musical festival ends, but the show goes on
Ti Gong

A musical development forum at Shanghai Culture Square.

Joey McKneely shared his 40 years of experience in the musical industry and emphasized the importance of synchronized collaboration among all parties in his speech "Collaboration and Evolution in Creating of a New Musical."

Martin Markert reviewed the development of musicals in Germany, and explained his "nothing beats quality" theory.

Apart from the forum, the Shanghai International Musical Festival presented an original Chinese musical showcase, a singing contest, and a musical cultivation project to nurture original Chinese musicals and talented personnel since December.

The cultivation project has already produced more than 10 original musicals since 2019. Six of them have been introduced to the market, including the latest "Lady M" which will debut in Shanghai next month.

This year's cultivation project received 80 submissions by 144 creators. Those selected will be nurtured with the help of professionals in the rest of the year, and the best works will be showcased at a workshop by the end of next year to find investors.

Musical festival ends, but the show goes on
Ti Gong

Winners of this year's singing contest perform at the closing ceremony of the musical festival.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     