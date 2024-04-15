Modern technology puts Chinese culture on show at mall

"Intangible Cultural Heritage Digital Creative Exhibition" uses technologies such as AI-generated content, 3D displays and somatosensory interaction to delight visitors.

Ti Gong

An exhibition of Chinese cultural heritage has opened at The Place mall.

The "Intangible Cultural Heritage Digital Creative Exhibition" uses modern technologies such as AI-generated content, naked-eye 3D displays and somatosensory interaction to immerse visitors in Chinese culture.

Various heritage-listed handicrafts are on display, especially those from Quanzhou – the coastal city in southeast China where the historic Maritime Silk Road began – such as exquisite embroidery, string puppetry and paper lanterns.

There's also a traditional culture fair where visitors can make wool flowers, try enamel accessories, experience traditional diancha (making finely ground powder from processed green tea), and more.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Date: 10am-9pm, Tuesdays to Sundays, through June 23

Admission: 68 yuan for one and 128 yuan for two

Venue: L416A, 4/F, South Wing, The Place 虹桥南丰城南区四楼L416A

Address: 100 Zunyi Rd, Changning District 长宁区遵义路100号