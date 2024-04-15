﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Modern technology puts Chinese culture on show at mall

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  11:51 UTC+8, 2024-04-16       0
"Intangible Cultural Heritage Digital Creative Exhibition" uses technologies such as AI-generated content, 3D displays and somatosensory interaction to delight visitors.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  11:51 UTC+8, 2024-04-16       0
Modern technology puts Chinese culture on show at mall
Ti Gong

A nine-dragon wall has been reconstructed.

An exhibition of Chinese cultural heritage has opened at The Place mall.

The "Intangible Cultural Heritage Digital Creative Exhibition" uses modern technologies such as AI-generated content, naked-eye 3D displays and somatosensory interaction to immerse visitors in Chinese culture.

Various heritage-listed handicrafts are on display, especially those from Quanzhou – the coastal city in southeast China where the historic Maritime Silk Road began – such as exquisite embroidery, string puppetry and paper lanterns.

There's also a traditional culture fair where visitors can make wool flowers, try enamel accessories, experience traditional diancha (making finely ground powder from processed green tea), and more.

Modern technology puts Chinese culture on show at mall
Ti Gong

A girl experiences Chinese shadow play.

If you go:

Date: 10am-9pm, Tuesdays to Sundays, through June 23

Admission: 68 yuan for one and 128 yuan for two

Venue: L416A, 4/F, South Wing, The Place 虹桥南丰城南区四楼L416A

Address: 100 Zunyi Rd, Changning District 长宁区遵义路100号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Changning
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     