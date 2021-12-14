Documentary focuses on disabled delivery men

"Silent Delivery," a short documentary featuring three hearing-impaired delivery men produced by Songjiang Media Center, was globally televised in English on CGTN.

The film was co-produced by three Songjiang journalists, Wang Bowen, Sui Yao and Wu Hanbin, who work in the multimedia fusion area.

According to Wang, director of the film, it was inspired by a delivery message a hearing-impaired delivery man sent her. She was curious about how the group of hearing-impaired delivery men engaged in a job requiring a large amount of communication.

In November last year, Wang managed to get in touch with them and began filming, which lasted for about two weeks.

During the interviews, the journalists communicated with the deliverymen through WeChat, digital questionnaires, body language, written words and sign language. The film highlights the theme of "Silence," and therefore maintained all the sound bites. Only the beginning and end of the film were matched with background music.

"Compared with communication, 'trust' was the major concern between us and the disabled delivery men. When we use words less, facial expression and body language are highlighted. I would observe them and they would observe me. 'Trust' became the only rule of getting along with each other," said Wang.

"They are not disabled and we are not really healthy and intact. Staying positive becomes a strength in life, and it's what we want to express through the film," Wang added.

On December 5, the Chinese version of "Silent Delivery" was broadcast on several platforms, including those of Songjiang Media Center, and was well received among the audience.

A derived short video featuring the same story was broadcast on the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and State Supervision Commission's website on January 9. On January 12, Xinhua News Agency launched the short video on its application and reaped 1 million clicks on the first day.

In recent years, Songjiang Media Center has told compelling stories about people and the times we live in through words and visuals, and several of its original video works have reaped local, regional and national awards.