Feature / District

Bridge tunnel face-lifts combine modern designs and traditional culture

Passers-by walking under the G60 Qixin Road elevated bridge in Minhang District can marvel at its landscape lighting which is presented in the form of navy blue waves.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang Cui Songge
  19:37 UTC+8, 2023-11-22       0
Ti Gong

The G60 Qixin Road elevated bridge takes on a new look after the face-lift project.

Passers-by walking under the G60 Qixin Road elevated bridge in Minhang District can marvel at its landscape lighting in the form of navy blue waves.

It is the result of a bridge tunnel renovation project the district is launching this year.

So far Minhang has completed a first-round face-lift of five of its bridge tunnels, with the remaining five to be completed by the end of November.

Through graffiti, decoration, landscape lighting and planting more greenery, the district is beautifying its bridge tunnels, an important urban public space, and offering a better experience for its residents.

Designers bestowed the bridge facade with elements of Zhuanqiao paper-cutting and the theme of Huangpu River water.

"The district's development throughout history is almost fatefully related with water," said an official with the district's green administration bureau.

